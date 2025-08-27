Lalbaug Cha Raja To Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani: 5 Most Popular Pandals To Visit In Mumbai For Ganesh Chaturthi

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 | Official Instagram

When Ganesh Chaturthi arrives, Mumbai doesn’t just celebrate, it transforms. Streets light up, dhols echo across lanes, modaks fill homes, and the city turns into a vibrant sea of devotion and festivity. While every corner welcomes Bappa with love, a few pandals stand out for their history, grandeur, and spirit, drawing lakhs of devotees daily.

So, if you’re planning your pandal-hopping trail this year, here are five iconic spots you simply can’t miss.

Lalbaug Cha Raja

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 | FPJ

No Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai is complete without seeking blessings from the iconic Lalbaug Cha Raja. Celebrating its 92nd year, the 2025 pandal has blended divinity and artistry with a theme inspired by Lord Tirupati Balaji. With nearly 1.5 million devotees visiting every single day, this truly is the city’s grandest darshan.

Where: Lalbaug, Parel

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani | Official Instagram

Established in 1920, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is one of Mumbai’s oldest Ganesh pandals. This year’s idol, sculpted by Siddhesh Dighole, was unveiled on August 17 amid an electrifying aagman sohla. As it marks 106 years, the mandal continues to charm devotees with its timeless traditions and spiritual aura, which you shouldn’t miss.

Where: Chinchpokli

GSB Seva Mandal

GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati 2025 | Official Instagram

At King’s Circle, devotion meets grandeur with the GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati. Known as the city’s richest Ganpati, the 2025 idol dazzles in 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver. With a record-breaking Rs 474.46 crore insurance cover, it’s not just a spiritual experience but also a spectacle of heritage, making it a must-visit.

Where: King’s Circle, Sion

Parel Cha Raja

Parel Cha Raja 2025 | Official Instagram

This year, Parel Cha Raja has captivated devotees with an idol inspired by Lord Ram. Standing tall and majestic, the pandal design draws from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, creating a spiritual synergy between Ram Bhakti and Ganesh devotion. The grand aagman has already filled Mumbai’s streets with festive energy.

Where: Parel

Mumbaicha Raja

Mumbaicha Raja 2025 | FPJ

Just around the corner from Lalbaug stands Mumbaicha Raja, an iconic pandal since 1928. Celebrating 98 years, this year’s decoration pays homage to Tamil Nadu’s sacred Rameshwaram Temple. Known for its breathtaking themes, Mumbaicha Raja is always a feast for the eyes and spirit you should experience.

Where: Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug

Pro tip for devotees: Mumbai’s most popular pandals attract massive crowds, so plan your visits early in the day or late at night. Carry water, wear comfortable footwear, and get ready to be swept away in the infectious Ganeshotsav spirit.