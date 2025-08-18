 Mumbai's Iconic Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Ganesh Idol Was Designed By Talented Sculptor Siddhesh Dighole
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai's Iconic Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Ganesh Idol Was Designed By Talented Sculptor Siddhesh Dighole

Mumbai's Iconic Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Ganesh Idol Was Designed By Talented Sculptor Siddhesh Dighole

What makes this year’s idol truly special is the man behind it: meet Siddhesh Dighole, a talented sculptor from Parel.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 | Instagram

The countdown to Ganesh Chaturthi officially began in Parel as the iconic Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani made his grand entry. On August 17, the streets of Mumbai came alive with dhol-tasha beats, saffron flags, and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” as thousands gathered for the Aagman Sohala, the ceremonial welcome of Lord Ganesha.

About Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani

This isn’t just any Ganpati idol. Established back in 1920, the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal is now celebrating its 106th year of Ganeshotsav, making it one of Mumbai’s oldest and most popular Ganesh pandals.

Every year, devotees eagerly await the first glimpse of their beloved Chintamani, and this year’s reveal was no exception. From Lalbaug to Byculla, the excitement was electric as the idol was finally unveiled.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Read Also
Mumbai's Parel Cha Maharaj 2025 Debuts Iconic 'Balance Concept' Ganesh Idol: See Stunning Visuals
article-image

Meet the creator behind this year's Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani murti

But what makes this year’s idol truly special is the man behind it: meet Siddhesh Dighole, a talented sculptor from Parel. Carrying forward the tradition of creativity and devotion, Siddhesh’s design has become the heart of this year’s celebration.

Read Also
From Lalbaugcha Raja To Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani: 5 Iconic Pandals To Visit In Mumbai For Ganesh...
article-image

The 2025 idol is a fine blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary detailing, showcasing Siddhesh's skill and intricate understanding of devotional art. His work not only reflects the grandeur of Ganeshotsav but also his personal connection to the festival, which has been part of his community for generations.

The artist, from the next generation of Mumbai moortikars, once shared in an TOI interview, “I was interested in drawing and painting since my early teens, but found my calling in idol-making after meeting Vijay Khatu… I worked with him for a few years and then set up my own workshop in 2020.”

His idols, so meticulously carved, have graced prominent pandals like Chandanwadi, Khetwadi 7th Lane, and Ulhasnagar, bringing artistry and devotion together in stunning masterpieces.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Did Kapil Sharma & Neeti Mohan Serve Parathas & Poha To Crew On Set Of The Great...

Why Did Kapil Sharma & Neeti Mohan Serve Parathas & Poha To Crew On Set Of The Great...

Why Kesar Should Be Included In Your Diet

Why Kesar Should Be Included In Your Diet

Mumbai Turns Into A Swimming Pool: Memes Take Over The Gloomy Day; Netizens Say, 'Welcome To Venice'

Mumbai Turns Into A Swimming Pool: Memes Take Over The Gloomy Day; Netizens Say, 'Welcome To Venice'

Mumbai's Secular Ganpati! Inspired By Sai Baba, Idol Has Symbols From Different Religions On Its...

Mumbai's Secular Ganpati! Inspired By Sai Baba, Idol Has Symbols From Different Religions On Its...

Can't Poop While Traveling? Understand Constipation Causes & How To Prevent It

Can't Poop While Traveling? Understand Constipation Causes & How To Prevent It