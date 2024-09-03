From Lalbaugcha Raja To Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani: 5 Iconic Pandals To Visit In Mumbai For Ganesh Chaturthi

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani | Instagram

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches the country, Mumbai, renowned for its extravagant celebration, is gearing up to welcome Bappa on his birth anniversary. Known for its vibrant and lavish festivities, the city transforms into a devotional hub, attracting many devotees across the country. From Lalbaugcha Raja to Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Mumbai is home to many iconic Ganpati pandals, each offering a unique experience and festive spirit in the city. Check out the five most popular Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Mumbai to immerse yourself in the festive flair.

Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja | Official Website

Lalbaugcha Raja stands out as one of the most iconic Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Mumbai. Established in 1934 by the Kholi community, this place attracts thousands of devotees, each waiting to get a glimpse of the beloved Lalbaugcha Raja.

The Ganesh idol stands around 18-20 feet tall, adorned in magnificent gold and silver accessories and floral garlands. With a unique theme each year, "Navasacha Ganpati," another name for Lalbaugcha Raja, is revered for fulfilling devotees' wishes. With dedicated queues for those seeking blessings and others who wish to admire the idol from afar, Lalbaugcha Raja promises a truly memorable experience.

Location: Lalbaug, Parel, Mumbai

G.S.B Seva Mandal

G.S.B Seva Mandal | Official Website

GSB Seva Mandal in Kings Circle is famous for hosting one of Mumbai's most opulent Ganesh idols, often known as the richest Ganpati in the city. The idol here dazzles in an array of exquisite gold and silver jewellery, with last year's ornaments costing over Rs 300 crores.

Each year, many devotees line up to witness the extravagant Ganesh idol. It also showcases traditional Vedic rituals and authentic cultural performances. For those interested in experiencing grandeur combined with tradition, GSB Seva Mandal is a must-visit pandal for you.

Location: Kings Circle, Matunga, Mumbai

Khetwadi Ganraj

Khetwadi Ganraj | Official Website

Nestled in the heart of South Mumbai, Khetwadi Ganraj is another renowned Ganpati pandal in the city. With a tall height and intricately designed Ganpati idol, this place is a centre for artistry and devotion.

Attracting many Ganesh bhakt each year, the Khetwadi Ganraj pandal boasts vibrant decorations and a festive atmosphere. The breathtaking visuals of this place make it a must-visit for those looking to experience the rich cultural and festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.

Location: Khetwadi, Mumbai

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is one of Mumbai's oldest Ganesh pandals, established in 1920. This place features a classic Bappa idol adorned with timeless accessories and beautiful decorations, which attracts many local and devotional individuals from the city.

This year, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani revealed its first look on August 31, where thousands of bhakt gathered to seek blessing from the god and experience the ultimate aagman sohala spirit.

Location: Chinchpokli, Mumbai

Mumbaicha Raja

Mumbaicha Raja | Instagram

Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli cannot be missed! Established in 1928, this iconic pandal is renowned for its innovative themes every year. Last year, celebrating the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, the decoration was set to replicate the Raigad Fort.

Located near Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja attracts many individuals for its intricate designs and creative craftsmanship. With its ever-evolving themes and rich cultural background, this place offers a visually stunning and immersive Ganesh Chaturthi experience that’s well worth a visit.

Location: Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, Mumbai