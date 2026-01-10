5 Kid-Friendly Visual Search Engine Websites For Your Children

kiddle

Kiddle is a kid-friendly visual search engine designed to help children explore the internet safely and easily. It uses strong content filtering and human-checked results to ensure information is age-appropriate and reliable. The website features a simple, colourful interface that makes searching fun and accessible for young users. It also supports web, image, and video searches while prioritising online safety, privacy protection, and educational value for children, parents, and teachers worldwide in classrooms and at home.

Link: Kiddle.co

Kidzsearch

KidzSearch is a kid-safe search engine built to provide secure and appropriate online results for children. It blocks harmful content and ensures a safe browsing experience using advanced filtering technology. The platform also features educational resources, kid-friendly videos, games, news, and an encyclopedia, making it a trusted choice for parents and schools seeking a safe space for children to learn and explore online.

Link: Kidzsearch.com

Fact monster

Fact Monster is a trusted educational website created for kids, parents, and teachers. It provides easy-to-understand facts, homework help, quizzes, and interactive learning tools. The site includes an encyclopedia, dictionary, atlas, and almanac, making it a helpful reference for school projects and general knowledge. With a child-friendly design and content covering subjects like science, history, geography, and math, it makes learning engaging, simple, and reliable for young learners.

Link: Factmonster.com

Safe search kids

Safe Search Kids is a kid-friendly website that provides a custom filtered internet search powered by Google’s SafeSearch, helping block harmful or inappropriate content. It allows children to explore the web more safely at home or in school environments. The site offers tools such as safe web search, kid-safe images, videos, and wiki links, all designed for young users, parents, and teachers. While not officially affiliated with Google, it enhances filtering for safer browsing for kids online.

Link: Safesearchkids.com

Kidtopia

Kidtopia is a safe and educational search engine designed for elementary students, teachers, and parents. Created by school librarians, it delivers age-appropriate, trusted websites through a Google custom search, ensuring safe and reliable results. The platform covers subjects like math, science, history, and language arts, helping students with homework, research, and learning projects. Providing a secure online space where children can explore topics confidently without exposure to inappropriate or unsafe content.

Link: Kidtopia.info