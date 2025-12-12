 Free Digital Libraries To Access Millions Of eBooks Online
Explore classic literature, contemporary works, and indie gems with easy downloads, personalised reading lists, and multi-format support from these trusted online platforms

FPJ Features DeskUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Open library

Open Library is a free, non-profit digital library and open catalogue aiming to create a web page for every book ever published. Part of the Internet Archive, it lets users search, read or borrow millions of books online, track reading goals, and organize favourite titles. The site operates like a community wiki, allowing contributions to improve book records, and offers features like full-text search and personalised reading lists, making it a valuable resource for readers and researchers alike.

Project Gutenberg

Project Gutenberg is a renowned digital library offering more than 75,000 eBooks accessible to readers worldwide. Focused on preserving classic literature and public-domain works, it relies on a vast volunteer community to digitize and proofread its collection with exceptional care. The website features a clean, simple interface that makes it easy to explore books by author, title, genre, or language. It also supports multiple formats such as EPUB, Kindle, HTML, and plain text, ensuring compatibility across devices.

Obooko

Obooko is a digital platform that curates a wide selection of fiction and non-fiction titles, presented in clean, organised categories for easy discovery. It offers user-friendly navigation, straightforward downloads, and multiple reading formats to suit different devices. Readers can register to rate books, leave feedback, and manage their personal library. With a focus on accessibility, author visibility, and a smooth browsing experience, serves as a convenient hub for discovering new writing from around the world.

Get free E books

GetFreeEbooks is a long-running platform that curates a wide range of downloadable eBooks across genres such as fiction, fantasy, technology, business, self-help, and more. It serves as a hub for readers looking to discover new authors and explore diverse topics, while also sharing articles, reading lists, and resources for writers. The site is regularly updated with fresh titles and themed collections, making it a useful destination for anyone seeking accessible digital reading material online.

Many books

Many Books is a comprehensive digital library featuring over 50,000 e-books spanning genres like fiction, non-fiction, romance, mystery, and classics. It offers a wide range of titles in formats including ePub, PDF, and Kindle, making reading accessible across devices. The platform highlights works from both classic literature and contemporary indie authors, providing easy browsing, personalized recommendations, and a newsletter showcasing popular and trending books. Its user-friendly design ensures readers can quickly find and enjoy a diverse collection of literature.

