Ranveer Singh To Face Controversies In 2026; Astrology Predicts Career Turbulence

Ranveer Singh Bhavnani born on July 6, 1985 at 6.30 am at Mumbai, is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Hindi films. Though his birth date is apparently correct, the time of birth is uncertain. Hence, all the predictions are based on his Moon sign, which is Aquarius (Kumbh rashi).

The Moon sign is Aquarius a sheershodaya rashi (rising upwards), shows his growth in the industry in a short span of time. The Moon is in the nakshatra of Dhanishta ruled by Mars. The dhanista nakshatra is a chara (moveable, always on the run), and its lord Mars is in the sign Gemini along with Sun in combustion. Mars here loses some strength.

From Moon, the Mars rules the 3rd house signifying efforts and the 10th house of status and profession. During Mars dasa/antar dasa, there will be setbacks for him. His Mars dasa got over in the childhood itself. Now the current dasa is of Saturn/Mercury from June 2023 to February 2026. The antar dasa of Mercury is in Cancer, in the enemy’s sign and aspected by retrograde Saturn which is along with Ketu and also by debilitated Jupiter. It is in the Pushya nakshatra lorded by Saturn, which is afflicted. Pushya is a kshipra nakshtra which also known as Laghu signifying quickness, swiftness, actions in haste, etc.

In the navamsa, Mercury is with debilitated Moon and in the enemy’s sign Mars and also aspected by him. The navamsa dispositor of Mercury, namely Mars in the rashi chart is also in the enemy’s sign and also combust. So, the antar dasa till February 2026 will be a difficult period involving controversies with respect to his film release of Dhurandhar.

Release of Dhurandhar will be crucial for him with respect to his career. The first instalment was released on December 5, 2025 and the second instalment titled Dhurandhar Part 2 is tentatively slated to release on March 19, 2026. During this period he will be going through the dasa of Saturn/Ketu from February 2026 to March 2027. His Ketu is in the sign Libra in the star of Vishakha ruled by Jupiter which is debilitated. Also, the sign dispositor of Ketu, Venus is in Taurus which is a tithi shunya rasi and also in papa kartari yoga. The navamsa dispositor of Ketu, Mars is in its enemy’s sign in the rashi chart. So, the period when the film is expected to be released will be a turbulent period.

While promoting Dhurandhar at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Ranveer Singh received strong backlash for mimicking sacred Deva ritual performed by actor Rishab Shetty in a scene from the film Kantara.

So, the stage is already set with controversies which in astrology is known as Nimittha (Omen). Period of Saturn/Ketu from February 2026 to March 2027 will be a turbulent one. The period of Saturn/Venus from March 2027 to may 2030 will be very promising for him. His personal life will be satisfying. His marriage promises to be long lasting.

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.)