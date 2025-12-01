Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Dec 1st, 2025 To Dec 6th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | December 01, 2025
Aries: Dear Aries, this week places strong emphasis on your work and finances. It is time to reconnect with your inner drive and dedication. Adopt an abundance mindset and stay open to new possibilities.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week you step into your element with a strong focus on progress and elevating your current position. It is time to build momentum. Have faith in your judgment and maturity.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings inspiration and fresh ideas. Be mindful of your pace—avoid scattering your energy or rushing in too many directions at once. Take time to assess your conviction and refine your plans.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week calls for releasing old patterns, behaviours, and temptations that have been weighing you down. Confront past hurts or emotional difficulties so you can finally lighten your inner baggage.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings your attention to your finances, material stability, and the foundation you are building for the future. Begin planning your long-term goals rather than getting caught up in the mundane day-to-day tasks.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week you are guided to push past doubts, worries, and any lingering sense of loss so you can take meaningful action. Take charge with boldness and courage. Teamwork and collaborations are highlighted.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week highlights the difficulty of choice, especially in love and romantic dynamics. There may also be an element of avoidance or subtle deception—so pay close attention to what feels uneven or one-sided.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week centres around releasing something and choosing a new path. Many of you have been reflecting deeply on a situation for quite some time. Now, you finally feel ready to make a clear, decisive move.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings emotional breakthroughs and deeper understanding. You shall enter a phase filled with luck, opportunities, and joy. A wish fulfilment in work or career seems likely. Speak openly and assertively.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings sudden—and likely positive—news regarding your career and finances. Emotionally, you may feel sensitive or slightly low. Stay grounded in logic and practicality. Counter doubts with clear reasoning.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week highlights your finances, stability, and long-term security. Rethink how you manage your money. An old pattern or recurring behaviour needs your attention.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week shall be about introspection, healing, and addressing whatever has been weighing on your heart. Trust the honest and unbiased insights that surface. Create fresh plans and indulge in a little pampering.
