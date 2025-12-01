Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Dec 1st, 2025 To Dec 6th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Canva

Aries

Dear Aries, this week places strong emphasis on your work and finances. It is time to reconnect with your inner drive and dedication. Some of you may find yourself immersed in a project that feels close to your heart—something that captures your focus so deeply that everything else fades into the background. This is also a favourable time to learn something new, refine your abilities, or upgrade your skills. Adopting an abundance mindset and staying open to new possibilities will benefit you greatly. Remember to strike a healthy balance between work and rest. It is perfectly fine to prioritize your personal goals and ambitions over engagement with others. This week supports independent progress and self-driven success.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week you step into your element with a strong focus on progress and elevating your current position. It is time to build momentum. You may interact with influential or high-calibre individuals, and these exchanges will require patience and skilful handling. You are also guided to put emotional uncertainties to rest, especially in your personal life. Rely on your emotional intelligence and speak with clarity and honesty. Have faith in your inner judgment and maturity when navigating delicate matters. In financial or practical matters, avoid letting doubt shake your confidence. Trust your experience and the capability you have gained over time. Your steadiness is your superpower this week.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings inspiration and fresh ideas. You may experience eureka moments that fuel your creativity and ignite your drive. There is a sense of excitement and anticipation for the big, happy changes you hope to manifest. However, be mindful of your pace—avoid scattering your energy or rushing in too many directions at once. Some of you may face opposition or pushback regarding your ideas. This is a test of commitment, prompting you to reflect and ensure you truly believe in your vision. Take time to assess your conviction and refine your plans. Personal matters may feel confusing or unclear right now, and that is perfectly fine. You do not need to make immediate or final decisions. This phase is meant for ideation and assessing feasibility. Allow your thoughts to take shape before committing to a direction.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week calls for releasing old patterns, behaviours, and temptations that have been weighing you down. Some of you may be guided to confront past hurts or emotional difficulties so you can finally lighten your inner baggage. Therapy, mindfulness, meditation, reflection, or creative self-expression such as drawing, painting or cooking can be powerful tools—your spiritual practices may also offer deep healing and clarity. Accept the reality of your situation with honesty. Allow the truth to surface, and let it set you free. Identify what has been causing you pain, and take deliberate steps to remove that habit or behaviour from your life. Be mindful of your tendency to avoid decisions or delay tough choices. At work, you may encounter competition or politics. Protect your peace by staying grounded and refusing to participate in unnecessary power struggles.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings your attention to your finances, material stability, and the foundation you are building for the future. You may be encouraged to become more self-reliant. It’s time to embrace change—even if it does not feel entirely comfortable at the moment. A fresh start in certain areas of your life will open new doors. Look at the bigger picture and begin planning your long-term goals rather than getting caught up in the mundane day-to-day tasks. Seek support when needed. Some of you may experience shifts in work projects, requiring you to pivot or embrace new opportunities. Overall, this will be a busy period filled with communication and activity. Both your professional and personal partnerships are highlighted.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week you are guided to push past doubts, worries, and any lingering sense of loss so you can take meaningful action. It is time to rebuild—step by step—and keep your momentum strong. Take charge with boldness and courage. You may have important decisions to make, and in certain situations, you may be called to lead others with strength, and conviction. Teamwork and collaborations are highlighted, so keep an open mind when working with different perspectives or personalities. A new romantic cycle may enter your life unexpectedly. However, some of you might still be healing or may not feel ready to embrace a new connection just yet. Move at the pace that feels right for you.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week highlights the difficulty of choice, especially in love and romantic dynamics. Either you or someone you are connected to may struggle to choose a direction, creating emotional uncertainty. There may also be an element of avoidance or subtle deception in your interactions—so pay close attention to what feels uneven or one-sided. Look beneath the surface to find the clarity you seek. Once you uncover the truth, stand by your convictions, and do not hesitate to walk away if something does not align with your emotional wellbeing. In other areas of life, new work or financial opportunities may emerge, bringing greater stability and abundance. Your past efforts are the reason for your material progress.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings emotional breakthroughs and deeper understanding. Just be mindful not to overthink or dig into matters more than necessary—balance will be key as you enter a phase filled with luck, opportunities, and joy. A wish fulfilment in work or career seems likely, whether through financial stability, recognition, or new projects that feel aligned with your purpose. You will find yourself making peace with multiple aspects of your life, and this acceptance may invite even more healing and abundance. Speak openly and assertively. Your voice and clarity will carry you far this week.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings sudden—and likely positive—news regarding your career and finances. If you have been stuck in an in-between phase, this period may offer a breakthrough and clarity about your next direction. Emotionally, however, you may feel sensitive or slightly low, and overthinking could overshadow your wins. Stay grounded in logic and practicality. Counter doubts or external negativity with clear reasoning and confident communication. In your personal life, you will have the chance to strengthen bonds with friends and loved ones through your charm and balanced approach. Aim for outcomes that support everyone involved— create a win-win energy situation.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week highlights your finances, stability, and long-term security. You may feel called to rethink how you manage your money—especially the beliefs and fears you hold around it. An old pattern or recurring behaviour, particularly linked to scarcity or worry, now needs your attention. Take a moment to pause, reflect, or meditate on what is truly holding you back. This is a powerful time for healing your relationship with money and grounding your energy. Some of you may even feel guided to extend a small financial favour or support to someone else—this act could help unblock your own flow of abundance and invite prosperity in new ways.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week highlights your emotional wellbeing. It is a period for introspection, healing, and addressing whatever has been weighing on your heart. As you reflect, trust the honest and unbiased insights that surface—they will help you approach emotional matters in a new way. This is also a good time to create fresh plans for yourself and indulge in a little pampering to feel emotionally comforted, e.g. spending on a spa, salon, comfort food, or luxurious experiences. If you have been feeling stuck in your home environment or feel that nothing is moving, step outside your routine—explore, travel, or introduce small changes to bring in new energy.