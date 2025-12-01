 Global Youth Festival Happening In Mumbai From December 6: From Sound Healing Experiences To Bhajan Concert, Here's What To Expect
Global Youth Festival Happening In Mumbai From December 6: From Sound Healing Experiences To Bhajan Concert, Here's What To Expect

Global Youth Festival 2025 is coming to Mumbai’s Jio World Garden on December 6–7, bringing 15,000+ young participants together for 60+ experiences across wellness, music, culture, leadership, and social impact. Featuring top speakers, live performances, immersive tech shows, adventure zones, and charity-driven initiatives, the festival aims to empower youth with purpose

Amisha Shirgave
Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Mumbai is gearing up for an extraordinary weekend as the Global Youth Festival (GYF) returns with its sixth and grandest edition yet. Set to take place at Jio World Garden on December 6-7, 2025, this global movement will bring together over 15,000 young changemakers for a festival like no other, merging creativity, wellness, leadership, and impact into one meaningful celebration.

A festival with purpose

Unlike conventional music and entertainment gatherings, GYF champions a deeper mission, empowering youth to “lift as they rise.” It is the marquee initiative of the Global Youth Community, a collective active across 20+ countries and 170+ cities. Participants include creators, professionals, artists, entrepreneurs, social leaders, and innovators who share a passion for progress with purpose.

From hosting mega cyclothons to rural upliftment expos, the initiative has a track record of converting intent into action. This edition promises to elevate that legacy, with all festival proceeds supporting national charitable initiatives.

Unmatched line-up of experiences

Across six experiential arenas, festival-goers can explore 60+ curated experiences spanning:

-Wisdom & Leadership: Insights from thought leaders including Malaika Arora, Dipali Goenka, Nilesh Shah, Diipa Büller-Khosla, Dr. Aarti Shah, and others.

-Music & Culture: Electrifying performances by Stebin Ben, Mahadevan Brothers, Backstage Siblings, and more fresh talent.

-Wellbeing & Yoga: Drum circles, meditation, mindful movement, sound healing, including India’s largest outdoor sound healing experience.

-Adventure Zone: Obstacle courses, neon drifter karts, bouldering, and more thrill-packed fun.

-Hands-On Social Impact: A massive Love & Care Arena with projects in women empowerment, education, healthcare, animal welfare and sustainability.

-Immersive Innovation: Innerverse, a spectacular LED-driven fusion of tech, art, and consciousness.

Government support adds further credibility, with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Maharashtra partnering officially and senior ministers expected to attend.

Event details

-Venue: Jio World Garden, Mumbai
-Dates: December 6–7, 2025
-Passes: Available on BookMyShow

With a promise of inspiration, adventure, and transformation, GYF 2025 is set to redefine what a youth festival can be, a vibrant celebration of inner growth leading to outer impact.

