 Nita Ambani Celebrates Her Staff's Birthday In Cute Printed Set; Netizens Say She's 'So Down To Earth' - WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNita Ambani Celebrates Her Staff's Birthday In Cute Printed Set; Netizens Say She's 'So Down To Earth' - WATCH

Nita Ambani Celebrates Her Staff's Birthday In Cute Printed Set; Netizens Say She's 'So Down To Earth' - WATCH

A sweet viral video shows Nita Ambani celebrating her staff member’s birthday with a small cake-cutting moment. Dressed in a peach-printed co-ord set, she sang the birthday song and even fed the staff cake. The clip, shared by the employee with a heartfelt message, drew warm reactions online, with users calling her "so down to earth" and "kind."

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
article-image

In a world where billionaire lifestyles often feel distant, Nita Ambani once again proved why she remains one of the most admired public figures in the country. A new video circulating online has captured a heartwarming moment between the Reliance Foundation chairperson and one of her staff members, instantly winning over the internet.

Nita Ambani's cute moment with staff goes viral

The clip, originally shared by the staff member on Instagram, shows Nita Ambani joining a small, intimate celebration for her employee’s birthday. The video was posted with a sweet message by the staff that read, "Thank you so much ma'am for your kindness to me, you always make my day special. I really appreciate." The gesture, simple yet meaningful, has garnered wide praise across social media.

Check out the video below:

FPJ Shorts
UPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge
UPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here
Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain
Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain
LPG Becomes Cheaper Across Major Cities, Yet One Key Rate Still Remains Unchanged—Find Out What Didn’t Change
LPG Becomes Cheaper Across Major Cities, Yet One Key Rate Still Remains Unchanged—Find Out What Didn’t Change

In the video, the staff member is seen cutting a cake while Nita stands just behind her, singing the birthday song with a warm smile. She even feeds the staff a piece of cake, making the moment feel personal and genuine.

Read Also
Malaika Arora & Sunny Leone Go Bold On Ramp, Walks Mumbai Show In Daring Mini Looks – WATCH
article-image

What did Nita wear in the video?

For the celebration, Nita Ambani kept her style comfortable and cheerful. She wore a peach-coloured printed co-ord set dotted with cute red helicopter motifs. The top featured a classic collared neckline, button-down front, long sleeves with cinched cuffs, and a relaxed fit. The matching trousers carried a straight-leg, slightly flared silhouette, making the outfit adorable yet stylish.

Read Also
Radhika Ambani Looks Party Ready In Bejeweled Top & Emerald Stud Earrings
article-image

True to her effortless elegance, Nita skipped heavy accessories, choosing only a statement ring and diamond ear studs. Her hair was pulled back into a neat ponytail, complemented by soft glam featuring defined brows, subtle shadow, mascara, rosy cheeks, and a pink lip tint.

Netizens showered the video with love. One user wrote, “So down to earth.” Another commented, "so kind of u Ma'am."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nita Ambani Celebrates Her Staff's Birthday In Cute Printed Set; Netizens Say She's 'So Down To...

Nita Ambani Celebrates Her Staff's Birthday In Cute Printed Set; Netizens Say She's 'So Down To...

GamingCon Bharat 2025 | 'We Have Living Traditions, The West Has Museums': Amish Tripathi Details...

GamingCon Bharat 2025 | 'We Have Living Traditions, The West Has Museums': Amish Tripathi Details...

Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'Gratitude Fillied' Thanksgiving: Celebrates With Nick Jonas & Daughter...

Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'Gratitude Fillied' Thanksgiving: Celebrates With Nick Jonas & Daughter...

5 Indian Travel Destinations You Should Not Miss This December

5 Indian Travel Destinations You Should Not Miss This December

Inside Sanju Baba’s 'Solaire': A Glamorous Debut Restaurant That Marries Design With Drama

Inside Sanju Baba’s 'Solaire': A Glamorous Debut Restaurant That Marries Design With Drama