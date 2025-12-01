Nita Ambani Celebrates Her Staff's Birthday In Cute Printed Set; Netizens Say She's 'So Down To Earth' - WATCH

In a world where billionaire lifestyles often feel distant, Nita Ambani once again proved why she remains one of the most admired public figures in the country. A new video circulating online has captured a heartwarming moment between the Reliance Foundation chairperson and one of her staff members, instantly winning over the internet.

Nita Ambani's cute moment with staff goes viral

The clip, originally shared by the staff member on Instagram, shows Nita Ambani joining a small, intimate celebration for her employee’s birthday. The video was posted with a sweet message by the staff that read, "Thank you so much ma'am for your kindness to me, you always make my day special. I really appreciate." The gesture, simple yet meaningful, has garnered wide praise across social media.

Check out the video below:

In the video, the staff member is seen cutting a cake while Nita stands just behind her, singing the birthday song with a warm smile. She even feeds the staff a piece of cake, making the moment feel personal and genuine.

What did Nita wear in the video?

For the celebration, Nita Ambani kept her style comfortable and cheerful. She wore a peach-coloured printed co-ord set dotted with cute red helicopter motifs. The top featured a classic collared neckline, button-down front, long sleeves with cinched cuffs, and a relaxed fit. The matching trousers carried a straight-leg, slightly flared silhouette, making the outfit adorable yet stylish.

Read Also Radhika Ambani Looks Party Ready In Bejeweled Top & Emerald Stud Earrings

True to her effortless elegance, Nita skipped heavy accessories, choosing only a statement ring and diamond ear studs. Her hair was pulled back into a neat ponytail, complemented by soft glam featuring defined brows, subtle shadow, mascara, rosy cheeks, and a pink lip tint.

Netizens showered the video with love. One user wrote, “So down to earth.” Another commented, "so kind of u Ma'am."