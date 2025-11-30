Radhika Ambani Looks Party Ready In Bejeweled Top & Emerald Stud Earrings

Another day, another show-stopping style moment from Radhika Merchant ,the fashion darling and wife of Anant Ambani. Known for her elegant wardrobe choices, Radhika once again proved her style icon status in a custom Anamika Khanna ensemble that perfectly blended heritage craftsmanship with sleek contemporary fashion.

A perfect fusion

The highlight of her outfit was a striking jewelled blouse, rich with silver appliqué, pearls, and beadwork that created a sculpted, luxurious texture. Its deep neckline and thin embellished straps elevated the look with couture glamour.

Instead of pairing the ornate top with a traditional silhouette, Radhika opted for a long, high-waisted black skirt. The minimalist design of the skirt allowed the heavily embroidered blouse to take the spotlight while adding a modern, red-carpet edge.

Makeup & hair that enhanced the drama

Radhika’s beauty look was kept refined and chic. With bold kohl-lined eyes, glowing skin, and a soft nude lip, her makeup complemented the metallic detailing of the blouse without overpowering it.

Her hair, parted neatly and styled into a low, straight ponytail- brought a polished finish and accentuated the neckline’s chic appeal.

Minimal accessories for maximum impact

In true high-fashion style, Radhika skipped heavy jewellery and let the couture craftsmanship speak for itself. She wore only a pair of emerald stud earrings, adding a refreshing pop of color against the monochrome palette.

Pointed black heels elongated her frame and maintained the outfit’s sleek, sculptural silhouette, proof that sometimes, simplicity is the most stylish choice.

A look worthy of the spotlight

The designer shared Radhika’s photos on social media, and fans couldn’t stop raving, comments like “stunning,” “gorgeous,” and “so stylish” flooded in instantly. With every appearance, Radhika continues to inspire fashion lovers with her refined taste and love for luxe Indian couture.