Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From November 29 To December 12 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

2 of Wands: Planning for the future

As the year comes to an end you feel the need to assess your opportunities, balance your current progress with your future goals and growth. You are encouraged to make decisions and come out of your comfort zone.

Taurus

Knight of Wands: Energy and action

It’s almost like you have realised it’s December and there is a restlessness and a surge of energy to take action towards your pending career and life goals. You will feel courageous and free spirited however please guard against being arrogant or impulsive.

Gemini

Two of Swords: Open your eyes to the truth

Perhaps you need to make a difficult decision. You are feeling stuck. You need to delve deeper into things, weigh all sides honestly and then take a courageous decision. You may be refusing to acknowledge things that your heart knows exist.

You may have blocked your self emotionally now you are encouraged to open yourself. This is growth.

Cancer

4 of Swords: Rest and recuperation

This period calls for a break to recharge your self from any stress or illness that you may be going through. Lay down. Take a break. Put all issues aside. Do not ignore niggling health issues. Some may be confined to bed rest. A time for reflection and healing.

Leo

Star: Celestial blessings, faith

A beautiful card for December. You have come a long way . Now is the time to soak in all the blessings, feel hope and positivity . You will feel refreshed , rebalanced and renewed. A sense of peace will prevail . There will be wonderful connection between the spiritual and material .

Virgo

8 of Wands: Rapid movement, progress

Things are finally moving head swiftly. If you have been waiting for things to happen, they will catch momentum now. Take charge, communicate effectively and clearly and take focused action. Your work will be done! There could also be travel in the air.

Libra

Empress: Abundance, luxury and creativity

A fertile time in all aspects - mind and body. Everything will be beautiful, growing, nurturing and abundant. You will be like the beautiful and kind queen looking around her flourishing kingdom. Happy, fulfilled and grateful. Creativity beckons. A good time for self love and children.

Scorpio

Temperance: Harmony and balance

This time encourages a measured approach. Be calm and patient and everything will fall in place like it’s supposed to. There will be an alchemy between your spiritual and material life. A measured approach is the best.

Sagittarius

Sun: Joy, success and vitality

As you approach your birthday month you feel a renewed sense of joy and vitality . You will receive success and accolades in your endeavours. Your efforts will be recognised and applauded. You will shine like the sun. There will be warmth in all your relationships.

Capricorn

6 of Pentacles: Giving and receiving

You will be well and correctly paid for all your efforts. You will get and give your values worth. A fair exchange of giving and receiving in all forms. There is generosity and charity. A fair time. There will be mentorship and financial aid if you need.

Aquarius

7 of Wands: Resilience and persistence

You have come a long way. Now you are nearing the end of your struggles with your grit and determination. You will emerge victorious soon. Give yourself a pat on the back while remembering all the lessons learned on the way.

Pisces

Hermit: Searching for answers, withdrawing

Before you end 2025 you feel the need to go inwards. Reflect, search answers and grow from there. Be quiet and withdraw, go away in the hills or somewhere isolated. When you are away from outside distractions only then can you hear your inner voice. Contemplation, meditation and then enlightenment is the goal.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)