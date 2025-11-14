Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From November 15 To November 28 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

8 of Swords: Feeling restricted

Are you feeling trapped or restricted? You need to get to the crux of the issue. Is it the outside environment causing restrictions or have you put self-imposed limitations? Figure this out, break down the problems, systematically find solutions and free yourself. Confront and take control. No blame game.

Taurus

6 of Wands: Success, recognition

You will find success in your endeavours, hard work and persistence will come through. You will be applauded and appreciated for your efforts. Bask in the glory of your success without getting your eyes off the goal. A good period. You are feeling confident.

Gemini

Moon: Time of illusion and deception

This is a period of things happening under the surface. Things may not appear as they are. There could be undercurrents, illusions, deceptions, etc. Take a step back, listen to your subconscious mind, go with your gut. Your intuition will guide.

Cancer

7 of Pentacles: Patience, period of waiting

You need to take a more patient approach to life. Money is coming your way, things will happen, but at their own time. Sit this period out. You have done the hard work and fully invested yourself. Now step back and let the magic unfold on its own time.

Leo

9 of Cups: Wish fulfilment

Such a beautiful time. Your wishes will come true. On a material plane you will achieve success. Luxurious and expensive things beckon. A beautiful time to manifest a heartfelt desire. Celebrate with loved ones.

Virgo

3 of Wands: Progress, expansion

An opportune time where contracts, contacts, and communication is important. You will meet with success in your business endeavours. There is growth and dynamism. Overseas business opportunities will come up. An exciting time to expand and progress.

Libra

Ace of Pentacle: Prosperity, new opportunities

New financial opportunities will knock on your door. Open and receive them. You are now focused on growing your wealth, resources, investments. New ideas to prosper and grow will come through. Take the plunge, do not hold back. Manifest your financial goals with focus and dedication. There will be an overall well-being.

Scorpio

Magician: Manifest and actualise

Your birthday month is giving you a gift. You actually turn into a magician. You can manifest and achieve whatever you want. Your stars are aligned. Passion, focus, intellect, resources and a heartfelt desire are all there for you to actualise your dreams. Please make the most of this period.

Sagittarius

Wheel of Fortune: Time is changing

The wheels of time are churning. There are endings and new beginnings. Take it on your stride. This is life. Complete what you must, let go of what no longer serves you and bravely welcome the new, the untried. Go with the flow and you will be pleasantly surprised.

Capricorn

The World: Fulfilment, travel

The world is your oyster. Fulfilment, contentment, harmony, travel and abundance. Opportunities, trips, success, progress. You are busy and happy. Your life has come a full circle. You have gone through it all -- trials, tribulations, loss, happiness, growth and success. There is a feeling of gratitude for coming so far.

Aquarius

8 of Wands: Progress, movement

Finally things are moving at lighting speed. There is an urgency in the air. Whatever was stuck will now suddenly move ahead so be prepared. There is progress and momentum. You have to take quick and firm decisions, resolute action and be prepared to deal with contingency that may arise. Work will be done.

Pisces

Fool: Expect the unexpected

Be a fool. Means have no pre-defined expectations instead be open to what the universe has planned for you. Trust and go with the flow. A beautiful and positive period that will happily surprise you. Expect miracles. Keep yourself open to receive. Be flexible.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)