Will Parth Pawar’s Legal Troubles Derail His Political Dreams—Or Push Him Higher?

Parth Pawar was born on March 21, 1990 at 2.50 pm at Pune. He is an Indian politician from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-AP), a member of the Pawar Political family in Maharashtra. He is the son of the influential leader Ajit Pawar.

The Asc rising is Cancer at 12.52 degrees and Asc lord is in the 6th house in the sign Sagittarius at 27.06 degrees in the nakshatra of Uttarashada. Current dasa running is of Rahu/Venus from July 26, 2024 to July 27, 2027.

Recently, he is allegedly involved in a Pune land scam case. When we see the antar dasa, of Venus which is lord of 4th house, signifies lands and landed properties. Venus is in the sign Capricorn in the 7th house in the star of Shravana whose lord is Moon in the 6th house of scams and disputes. Venus is along with Saturn the lord of the 8th house and also Mars lord of the 5th and the 10th house. As per the current dasa of Rahu/Venus, the land scam will haunt him till July 2027, especially between Dec 2025 to March 2026 and also in the month of June 2026. In the dasamsa which is seen for the professional rise and status, the Venus is exalted in the 9th house. In spite of all the allegations he will be able to come out of all the allegations. This period of Rahu/Venus will be a good period as far as professional rise is concerned. The next period is of Rahu/Sun from the July 27, 2027 to June 20, 2028. The Sun lord of the 2nd house in the 9th house along with Mercury (lord of 3rd and the 12th) and aspected by Saturn lord of 7th and the 8th.

This period he will go through some disagreements within the family with respect to politics especially with his father Ajit Pawar. The next dasa of Rahu/Moon from June 20, 2028 to December 20, 2029, the controversy between him and his father over leadership issue of the NCP (AP) will continue. Finally, he will come out successful in leading the party. Of course, he will be given some important portfolio with the NCP (AP) while Ajit Pawar will head NCP. In his chart, Moon is aspected by Jupiter from the 12th house being lord of the 6th and the 9th house and it is in exchange with Mercury. In the dasamsa, the same Moon is aspected by exalted Venus lord of 4th and the 11th house. The next important question that will come up in the mind is as to when he likely to get married. We all know his younger brother, Jay Pawar got engaged in April 2025. With respect to the marriage of Parth, his 7th house is under heavy affliction and also the distance between the Venus and Sun is 46 degrees. This creates a delay or sometimes it also denies marriage. In his chart, the lord of 5th and the 7th house i.e. Mars and Saturn are together in the 7th house and this indicates a marriage by his choice. Based on the annual chart of 2025, it is seen that he is likely to either announce his relationship or get married before March 2026. To conclude, he will be haunted with the land related scams as mentioned above. However, he will come out of the same. He will be allocated some important portfolio with the NCP (AP) after a long dispute with his father within the time-line given above.

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.)