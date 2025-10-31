Are The Stars Truly Aligning For Chirag Paswan Ahead Of The Bihar Elections?

Pic: Twitter

Chirag Ram Vilas Paswan was born on October 31, 1982, at 12.15 pm at Madhubani, Bihar. He is an Indian politician and former actor who is serving as the 19th Minister of Food Processing Industries since June 2024, the first president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) since 2021, second president of the Lok Janshakti Party from 2019 to 2021 and a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency since 2024. He is the son of late Member of Parliament and Union Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan.

Chirag Paswan is a partner in the NDA government and in the upcoming elections in Bihar his party has been allotted 29 seats for contesting out of the 243 assembly seats. His party won five seats from Bihar in the 2024 parliament elections. The Bihar elections are going to be held in two phases on November 6th and 11th and the results are going to be announced on the November 14, 2025.

When we look at Chirag Paswan’s chart, the rising sign is Capricorn at 8.10 degrees. He was born on Shukla chaturdasi where all the dual signs namely Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces get shunya or dagdha. Rahu, Mars, Ketu and Moon are all in shunya rasis. The dasa is of Moon/Mercury/Rahu from August 30, 2025, to November 16, 2025. It is during this period the elections are going to held and results will be declared. The antar dasa lord Mercury is in the 8th house from the dasa lord, Moon. Mercury is in the 10th house of power and it is in the nakshatra of Chitra whose lord is in the 12th house in the shunya rasi. In the 10th house of power there are five planets namely Mercury, Saturn, Venus, Sun and Jupiter. The 10th house is aspected by Ketu from the 12th house. Also, the transit Ketu presently in the sign Leo in the 8th house is also aspecting all the planets in the 10th house. Similarly, the prati antara dasa lord Rahu is in the sign Gemini in the 6th house also in the shunya rasi in its own nakshatra and aspected by Mars from the 12th house and also Jupiter lord of 3rd and 12th house from the 10th house. In transit, the antar dasa lord Mercury will be in the sign Scorpio along with Mars and aspected by Jupiter. The natal Rahu is also aspected by transit Mars from the 11th house.

We all know that Chirag is unmarried. He is almost 43 years. His 7th house of marriage Cancer is aspected by Mars a badakha lord from the 12th house and also his 7th house lord Moon is in the sign Pisces in the shunya rasi again aspected by Mars. As far as his marriage prospects are concerned, he is not in the frame of mind to get married. Looking into the planetary positions as mentioned above, his party in the Bihar elections will not be able to garner seats as expected within the NDA.

The BJP has placed high stakes on Chirag in the event that Nitish Kumar ditches NDA. Chirag is seen as a challenger for Nitish Kumar as far as Bihar is concerned. Chirag will not be able play against Nitish Kumar post the Bihar election results as Chirag’s party LJP itself will not be able to perform as expected.

