Astrology Prediction: Is Shashi Tharoor Heading For Controversies And A Party Switch In His 70th Year?

Shashi Tharoor, born on March 9, 1956, at 6.50 pm at London UK, is an Indian politician, author, and former diplomat. A member of the Indian National Congress, he has represented Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in the Lok Sabha since 2009. He currently serves as the chairman of the Committee on External Affairs.

The Ascendant rising is Virgo at 6.37 degrees in Uttaraphalguni nakshatra whose lord Sun is placed in the 6th house of disputes, arguments, disputes, etc. Since, it is in Aquarius lorded by Saturn, he is all the more controversial figure within his party and always mis-understood by many of his colleagues. The Ascendant lord, Mercury is also in the 6th house in the star of Dhanista ruled by Mars lord of 3rd and 8th houses. Mars being malefic for his Ascendant, he has always been open in his contradictory opinions and very blunt. He invariably lands in controversies too. About his marriage too his 7th lord Jupiter is retrograde and is placed in the 12th house of losses in the gandantha degree. Jupiter is also aspected by Sun the 12th lord and it also aspects the Mars lord of the 8th house. No wonder several breaks in marriages and the well-known Sunanda Pushkar episode.

Now peeping into the future, his dasa running is of Mercury/Rahu from July 2025 to January 2028. Rahu is in the star of Jyeshta ruled by Mercury who is the lord of Ascendant and the 10th house in the 6th house. During this period, he will again get into controversies and become a target within his party. This was evident from his statements on Pahalgam terror attacks after his return from the multi-nations visit where he has been airing contradictory opinions as compared to his party. This has made him a hero within BJP and was targeted by his party colleagues. This time during August 2026—December 2026, he will again be tangled in controversies and during this period he will switch loyalties from Indian National Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party. During this time, he can be allotted some important portfolio within BJP. His 70th year up to March 2026 will be loaded with controversies and he will be discarded by the Congress party. Between November 2025 to March 2026, he will land up into some controversies with respect some female which will make him infamous. However, this controversy will not be with respect to Sunanda Pushkar which was challenged by the Delhi Police in the HC in December 2022.

The Sunanda Pushkar case is unlikely to haunt him in the future. Since, Tharoor’s actions are seen to be getting closer to BJP, there were also rumours that he could be nominated by BJP for the Vice President elections post. The question will certainly arise whether will he be ever nominated in future for the post of President of India, which is slated to be in July 2027. The dasa running in July 2027 will be of Mercury/ Rahu/ Venus from February 2027 to July 2027. Mercury in his chart is afflicted and Rahu being in the star of Mercury is also afflicted with conjunction of Saturn. To conclude, his 70th year of age up to March 2026 will be filled with controversies, relationship issues with females and switching of loyalties from Congress to BJP. Though he is seen as quitting Congress and joining BJP, he will not be nominated for Presidential elections in 2027.

