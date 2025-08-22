Russia–Ukraine Conflict: When Will The War End; Astrology Predictions

On December 25, 1991 at 5.45 pm (GMT) the lowering of the Soviet flag and raising of the Russian flag was done. This chart is the beginning of the new Russian era. Vladimir Putin took over the reins of the nation as President on May 7, 2012.

Russia has fought several wars in the past and most significant in the recent history is with Ukraine. The war with Ukraine under Putin began on February 24, 2022. As per the analysis of the tropical chart for the above given moment of December 25, 1991, when the transit Pluto exactly transited the 6th cusp (signifying the wars) at 27 deg of Capricorn, Russia invaded Ukraine. Currently, the transit Pluto is retrograde is transiting in the sign Aquarius at 02 deg. It is exactly conjunct the natal Saturn in the 6th house at 5 deg in Aquarius. Since, Pluto is a very slow-moving planet it’s transit over the 6th cusp is going to be over a longer period. Based on this transit Pluto, the war will not stop. Additionally, two major malefic namely Neptune and Saturn are transiting near the end of the 8th cusp is afflicting the natal Moon in the Asc. So, based on the above configuration, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is not going to settle down in the near future.

Now, when we look at the chart of Vladimir Putin that is available (though the birth time is highly doubtful) which is October 7, 1952 at Petersburg, Sankt-Petersburg, Russia, the Moon sign (as per sidereal) is Taurus. The lord of the 10th house of power Saturn is retrograde and is transiting in the 11th house in the sign Pisces. Saturn will turn direct on November 28, 2025. Currently, Mars’ entry in sign Virgo on July 28, 2025 has escalated the conflict with Ukraine. Mars will move out of Virgo on September 14, 2025. Till then there will be no signs of settlement with Ukraine. As per the Putin’s chart, the transit of Mars in the sign Sagittarius on December 7, 2025 will again trigger the conflict for a period of 45 days. Then again, Mars will conjunct transiting Saturn on April 2, 2026 and the war will be fierce till May 11, 2026.

Till the period of Saturn retrograde till November 28, 2025, Putin will face backlash from his own leaders and also Trump will penalise by imposing more sanctions and tariffs on Russia. In the 2nd half of 2026 from end of July 2026 the transit Saturn will again be retrograde for a period till end December 2026. During this period Putin will face resistance globally and internally. The by the end of 2026, the Ketu will transit the sign Cancer which will again trigger the conflict. Beginning of June 2027, it will end of road for Putin. He will either resign or be replaced and face severe humiliation.

(Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same.)

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.)