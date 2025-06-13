Astrology Prediction: Will Thackeray Cousins Reunite? Uddhav-Raj Unity Likely By Year-End

There is been an uproar within the UBT and MNS for both Uddhav and Raj to unite for the benefit of both the parties. After the break of UBT by Eknath Shinde, the fortunes of UBT has been bleak. The much awaited Mumbai municipal polls is due soon. With this in the background there is a clamour within the Marathi community and also few of the senior leaders from both the UBT and MNS, that both Uddhav and Raj should come together as it would be beneficial for both the parties.

As per the data that is available with me, the birth details of Uddhav Thackeray is July 27, 1960 at 10.12 am at Mumbai. There is a controversy on his actual birth time. So, my predictions will be based on the rasi, which is Leo (Simha). The birth details available of Raj Thackeray is June 14, 1968 at 5.44 pm at Mumbai. Even in his case, all my predictions will be based on rasi which in his case is Capricorn (Makara).

In astrology there are 12 houses, 12 signs and 9 planets. The father is seen from the 9th house and the children is seen from the 5th house. The 3rd house is the younger siblings and the 11th house is the elder siblings. In the chart of Uddhav Thackeray the rasi is of Leo and from Leo the 9th house signifies his father i.e. Late Balasaheb Thackeray. Raj Thackeray’s father is Shrikant Thackerey who is younger brother of Balasaheb Thackeray. In the Uddhav’s chart, the 9th house from Leo (birth rasi) is his father and his sibling (i.e. Late Shrikant Thackeray) is the sign Gemini (the younger sibling). From the sign Gemini, the Son of Shrikant Thackerey i.e. Raj Thackeray is the sign Libra (signifying Raj Thackeray). In the chart of Uddhav Thackeray, lord of the sign Libra, i.e. Venus signifying Raj Thackeray is in the 12th house i.e. Cancer. Both, Uddhav’s rasi lord Sun (signifying Uddhav) and Venus are placed together in the 12th house. As per the dasa of Uddhav there is a possibility of both uniting in the months of October/November 2025. As per the chart of Uddhav, he will be more open to uniting with Raj Thackeray.

On the basis of Raj Thackeray, his father is signified by the sign Virgo and his elder brother Balasaheb Thackeray is signified by the sign Cancer (11th house as Balasaheb is elder to Shrikant Thackeray). In the chart of Raj Thackeray, Mars is aspecting the sign Capricorn from the 6th house i.e. Gemini. So, there is a strong possibility of both coming together. However, in the case of Raj Thackeray, Mars being placed in the 6th house, for both to unite, a great deal of efforts will have to made from Uddhav’s side. As per the chart of Raj Thackeray based on the dasa running of Saturn/Rahu, the union is more seen in the months of September/October 2025. So, based on the above two charts the union is possible in the months between September to November 2025.

Uddhav is having the dasa of Jupiter/Moon till August 25, 2025 and thereafter it is Jupiter/Mars till August 1, 2026. As far as Raj Thackeray, the dasa is of Saturn/Rahu till August 2028. Between the two, both will be equally benefitted by the union.

