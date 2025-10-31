Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From November 1 to November 14 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

5 of Wands: Conflicts and competition

A period of aggression, heated disagreements and conflict. You may find yourself in hostile situations. You have been forewarned. keep your cool and disengage. Best not to trigger or get triggered. Try and neutralise situations and peacefully find solutions. Stay away from toxic people.

Taurus

The World: Completion and closure

A major shift is happening. You will be in the process of completing one cycle and beginning another. A beautiful time of integration and achievements. It’s all coming together. There is travel and movement, Endings and beginnings. You are ready to see the world with a fresh eye.

Cancer

9 of Cups: Wish fulfilment

The universe is giving you the gift of wish fulfilment! This is going to be a time of luxury, happiness, gratitude, sensual pleasures etc. You will feel an emotional and physical satisfaction and happiness. It’s also the time of your most heartfelt, precious wish coming true! Luxury and abundance abound! Celebrate and splurge in style.

Gemini

7 of Cups: Confusion, overthinking

Overthinking and procrastinating have to stop. There is confusion and a lack of clarity. Sit down and list everything down and force yourself to see things clearly. You may also be faced with many choices and opportunities. Take a stand and make decisions and move from uncertainty to growth.

Leo

Strength: Patience, persistence

This period asks for inner strength, patience and resilience. Surely but slowly victory is yours but you need to tread with a quiet determination. It will take some time but the end result will be in your favour. Maturity and patience will be your strongest assets.

Virgo

The Hermit: Be a seeker in solitude

A period of self reflection, isolation, introspection and seeking. There is an inherent need to go deep within and seek the answers we need. This is a period of self growth, spiritual realisation and discovery.

Libra

Temperance: Balance between the spiritual and earthly

Metaphorically this is a time which calls for alignment between the material and spiritual worlds. There is a need to appreciate and maintain your balance in life. A measured and patient approach will bring peace. Health and relationships will be good. A time of hope and peace! You will feel more aligned to your goals and to the universe.

Scorpio

Page of Swords: Curiosity to learn new skills and hobbies

You feel like learning something new. Try new skills and new courses. There will be a restless energy. This is your chance to change your perspective, grow, expand your horizon and broaden your vision. Best to Learn and unlearn!

Sagittarius

Seven of Wands: Staying on top of the situation

No matter what the situation will be you will manage to stay on top of things. You have amazing tenacity and courage that will push you to maybe bend but not break. Trust yourself and stand firm in your beliefs. You have come a long way and no matter what you will survive and thrive.

Capricorn

The Magician: Manifest and actualise

The universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think and create what you want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence. You will enter this period with a heart full of gratitude. Celestial blessings!

Aquarius

Two of Swords: Remove your blindfold

It is imperative that you remove the tinted glasses and see and accept things/ people / feelings for what they truly are. Do not pretend that all is hunky dory when it is not. What needs to be done must be done! Meditate and then act. Intelligently and intuitively choose the correct action for yourself however scared you may be. This is for your higher good.

Pisces

The Chariot: Victory, success

Wow you have finally emerged a success! This journey has not been easy. You have overcome a lot of mental and physical struggles. You may be ready for some travel or some movement. This is a very positive period where you succeed against all odds. You are driven. Hard work pays. Stay focused.

