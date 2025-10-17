Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From October 18 To October 31 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Wheel of Fortune: Time is changing

They say time and tide wait for no one. You will notice that things will start finding completion. It’s like a chapter ending and then slowly new beginnings, new people, things, places will enter into your life. A good time to make the change. Travel could be on the cards.

Taurus

3 of Wands: Contracts and communication

There will be many opportunities that will arise. Some may be from overseas. A good time for businesses to expand and grow. Communicate better and extend your circle. Some of you could be returning home from overseas travel or metaphorically back to your base. Prepare for future growth.

Gemini

High Priestess: Meditation, going within

You may feel the urge to isolate and go within. Be still, meditate, be spiritual. You may also feel like keeping a few secrets to preserve your energy. A few hard secrets may come out too. There is duality in the air. Listen to your inner voice. Let your sub conscious guide you.

Cancer

5 of Cups: Grief, loss, disappointment

Some of you could experience the above or there could be a sense of regret for not standing up for yourself. This is a part of life and once we go through this we experience growth. Happiness and sadness are two parts of a coin. Do take a moment and question your feelings, pin point the exact disappointment and then grow from there.

Leo

4 of Wands: Time for celebrations

Your home and family brings you happiness and celebrations. There is joy. There is a feeling of accomplishment and hence the celebrations. Weddings, milestones, engagements, house warmings etc. Harmony and belonging, stability and happiness.

Virgo

Hierophant: Respected teachers, priests, institutions, traditional wisdom, learned persons

You will be or come across established institutions that need to be followed and respected as per their rules. This period urges you to follow convention, go back to your traditions, respect them, learn and grow. Respect your culture and spiritual practises. You may be blessed to meet learned people.

Libra

Star: Celestial blessings

A beautiful time of hope, renewal and healing. You are feeling inspired and blessed. At this point in your life you are at peace with your self and everyone around you. There is a beautiful balance achieved between your personal and spiritual life. You are feeling grateful and blessed.

Scorpio

6 of Pentacles: Giving and receiving

There will be an equal exchange of commerce, generosity and charity. You will give as much and receive what you deserve. A fair barter. Karma is doing the balancing act. You will feel satisfaction in all your commercial transactions. A fair time.

Sagittarius

Temperance: Balance, harmony

This Diwali brings a sense of balance and harmony. Tread with patience. Take a measured, mid approach to all situations and you will find resolutions. Listen to your inner voice for guidance.

Capricorn

Magician: You can manifest whatever you wish for

A potent period that says that you have whatever it takes to achieve whatever you want. You are your own magician. So pause, reflect on your goals, reflect on your strengths and then go full hammer and tong to make them happen. A super special period. Please use your potential and make the magic happen.

Aquarius

Judgement: A new lease of life

You will get a fresh start in life to get things right and to achieve a life that you want. It’s almost like being reborn. Do things in a different manner with positivity and fortitude. It’s a potent time, use it well. Don’t lean on to past hurts and repeat the same mistakes instead use this time to get a fresh, renewed life.

Pisces

Strength: Patience and resilience

Bring out your inner resolve and patience to face any obstacles and blockages in your life. This is a time to work quietly and patiently with resilience not aggression. You will achieve all that you want with courage and compassion and you will emerge victorious.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)