India’s Mars Mahadasha: Astrology Predicts Tumultuous Phase Ahead (2026–2032)

India got its independence on August 15, 1947 at midnight. In the chart for India drawn for Delhi, the Ascendant rising is Taurus at 7.46 degrees. The 3rd house which signifies the bordering nations i.e. our neighbours is having as many as five planets namely Moon, Mercury, Pluto, Saturn, Venus and Sun. At the time when India got Independence, the dasa was of Saturn. Now the dasa is of Mars from September 9, 2025 and it will be for a period of 7 years till 2032. Mars is posited in the 2nd house in the sign Gemini at 7.27 degrees in the nakshatra of Rahu placed in the first house.

However, the events based on the dasa are also activated by the transit of the dasa lords. As far as the Mars is concerned it resides in one sign when the motion is normal for approximately for 45 days. At times once in approximately 2 to 3 years the movement of Mars is very unusual where it goes direct and retrograde between one/two adjacent signs for a period ranging from 180 days to 290 days at the maximum. When the stay is only in one sign for more than 200 days the effect is even worse.

When the stay is for about 270 days or more between two adjacent signs many important events take place.

I will only mention about Mars’s transit between one/two adjacent signs for over a period of 250 days and more, as it has given many important events in the past. For example, as soon as we got Independence, the transit Mars was between the signs Cancer/Leo from September 19, 1947 to July 6, 1948 a total of 290 days. It was during this period when thousands were massacred and more than one million migrated. Hindus and Muslims were separated between India and Pakistan. It was during this period Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, several states were reorganised, riots began in Guwahati, there was Kashmir war too.

When Mars transited between September 30, 1962 and July 15, 1963 for a period of about 289 days between Cancer and Leo, there was India China war. Similarly, when Mars was between Gemini and Cancer from August 5, 1975 to May 5, 1976 for a period of 273 days, emergency was declared and the well-known family planning initiative was introduced by Sanjay Gandhi. When Mars was between Gemini and Cancer between August 22, 1977 to June 2, 1978 for a period of 285 days, Andhra Pradesh was hit by cyclone where more than 10,000 people died and also Morarji Desai govt dug out the time capsule buried by Indira Gandhi in the Red Fort premises.

When Mars was in one sign in Leo from November 6, 1979 and June 28, 1980 for a period of 235 days, Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash on June 23, 1980. When Mars was between Libra and Scorpio between December 30, 1983 and September 26, 1984 for a period of 270 days, immediately on October 31, 1984 Indira Gandhi was assassinated. When Mars was only in Taurus between August 19, 1990 and March 22, 1991 for a period of 216 days, on October 30, 1990 there was firing on Kar sevaks in Ayodhya. When Mars was between Cancer and Leo from September 1, 1992 to June 11, 1993 for a period of 285 days, on December 6, 1992 Babri Masjid was demolished.

There are many such incidences of the past which I have not mentioned.

In the coming year 2026 between September 19, 2026 to July 5, 2027 Mars will stay between Cancer and Leo for 290 days. Since Mars will be transiting in the 3rd and the 4th houses, during this period India will witness border tensions wherein there will be trouble between the bordering nations like India, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and China. Indian government instability, communal and religious disturbances, judiciary will come under attack, natural calamities, independent institutions like ED, CBI, ECI, etc will be targeted, farmer protests.

(Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same.)

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.)