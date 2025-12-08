Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 8th, 2025 To Nov 14th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week centres around love, intuition and emotional balance. You may feel more sensitive than usual, and your emotional intelligence will guide you in staying patient and composed. It is an ideal time to focus on both mental and physical healing. A new work or financial cycle is beginning for some of you — stay flexible and avoid clinging to rigid expectations. Your home and family life look peaceful, warm and stable. Many of you will find deep comfort and emotional fulfilment within your home space.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week highlights friendships, connections, and community. You may have a celebration, gathering, or social event to attend or organise. Keep emotions balanced and approach situations with logic rather than overthinking. Enjoy the moments fully and let them pass without clinging. Maintain your independence and individuality. At work, sudden changes may trigger power struggles or moments of frustration — stay composed. Evaluate new opportunities carefully as they arise. Make sure to set aside time for rest, healing, and rejuvenation.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, it is time to break free from boredom and emotional stagnation. A challenging cycle is coming to an end and you are ready to receive the sweet results of your efforts. Avoid slipping into excessive sentimentality. Take a chance, gather information, collaborate and communicate openly. Embrace the attention and success flowing toward you. Travel and exploration are highly favoured now. Reconnect with your friends — reach out, celebrate, and indulge a little with your close circle. When it comes to finances, you may experience some minor struggles, so stay organised.

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week highlights movement, independence and personal freedom. You may find yourself needing to take a firm stand at home, especially in situations where you do not feel fully seen or heard. Some adjustments may be necessary to restore healthier balance within your family dynamics. To rise above a work-related plateau or stagnancy, explore new territories, options or geographies. Some of you may even consider tapping into overseas markets. This is the time to think on your feet, expand your reach and seek fresh avenues for growth. Aim for self-sufficiency — emotionally, practically and financially.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings a surge of energy, enthusiasm and a touch of impatience as you chase your goals. You are no longer in the mood to hold yourself or your desires back. You may feel inspired to open up to new possibilities and free yourself from expectations or restrictions that have weighed you down. Avoid letting doubts or scattered thoughts distract you from what you truly want. Your hard work is about to show visible results. Both your inner and outer strength will shine through, reminding you of your resilience. Teamwork and collaborations are highlighted and will bring positive outcomes. Those in relationships may find themselves supporting each other, sharing responsibilities, lightening the load for both and building something substantial or tangible.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week focuses on work, productivity and getting things done. You will have the energy, discipline and laser-sharp focus needed to support your efforts. It is time to dive deep into your tasks — do not hold yourself back. Let your self-doubts melt away. Use technology, data and clear communication to your advantage. Speed and efficiency will matter during this phase. A new friendship or relationship may appear suddenly and take you by surprise. However, avoid getting swept away too quickly. Even if you feel a strong emotional pull or sense of familiarity, take the time to explore and understand things properly.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week invites powerful breakthroughs and transformative shifts. Passion, clarity and forward movement are all highlighted — and luck is on your side. Still, it is crucial to slow down long enough to introspect before you accelerate, especially if you are standing at a crossroads. Do not allow external restrictions or the opinions of others to diminish your individuality. Stand your ground with confidence, but without aggression. In love and romance, you may feel drawn to move ahead quickly, letting passion and intensity lead the way.

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Canva

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week calls for an intellectual, logical and data-driven approach. It is time to gain clarity and cut through confusion. Communication takes centre stage, so rely on clear, honest and straightforward conversations. Step back, look at the bigger picture and then make your decisions. A financial breakthrough is indicated. You may encounter a new opportunity, recognition or the chance to work with a new team or leader. Your career shows an upward shift, especially through collaborations. You might also find yourself discussing money matters with someone who has expertise in this area. You are encouraged to heal your relationship with money and trust your ability to attract abundance.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week may feel like a tug of war between staying where you are and exploring new horizons. Some of you may confront difficult emotions arising from delays, detours or an inability to execute your plans as expected. Avoid getting stuck in overthinking, or confining yourself to familiar spaces while waiting for a specific outcome. Instead of taking a bold leap, you are encouraged to move forward slowly and steadily. Even small steps will create progress and help you feel more grounded in your path. Something better than your original plan may unfold — allow space for that possibility. Shift your focus toward cultivating material abundance, stability and long-term security.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week centres around patience, healing and restoring balance. It is time to prioritise your well-being and gently close chapters that feel erratic or draining. Invite peace and tranquillity by setting clear boundaries that protect your emotional space. If needed, ask for time to process things without guilt. In your personal relationships, rely on logic and neutrality rather than letting stress or overthinking take over. Express yourself clearly and allow the rest to unfold as it should. If something naturally falls away, resist the urge to control the outcome. Stay aligned with what nurtures you and supports your long-term well-being.

Tarot Card Readings | Unsplash

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week asks you to face indecision and quiet the doubts that hold you back. Choosing a path may feel confusing, and the pressure for quick answers can make things messier. Take a grounded, step-by-step approach instead of forcing instant results. Open your vision to new possibilities rather than replaying the same limited options. A little solitude and calm will help you think clearly — give yourself the peaceful space to weigh choices without worry. Let go of overthinking; it will not help you make better decisions. Stay steady and defend your position when needed. A personal issue may resolve soon, bringing welcome relief.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week ushers in endings, transitions and emotional shifts — especially in areas close to your heart. It is time to move forward on your path, but take a short pause if you need it before continuing. Healing is strongly highlighted, and you may finally gain the acceptance or clarity needed to put your mind and heart at ease. Creative pursuits or light ideation may help you stay centred and distracted in a healthy way. Friends and loved ones will be a valuable source of comfort, and support from a senior or elder at work may guide you in the right direction. Allow yourself to receive all the help offered.