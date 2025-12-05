What To Expect During Jupiter's Retrograde That Starts In December And Ends On June 2026

The planet of expansion, wisdom, and fortune, Guru (Jupiter), initiates a significant period of internal refinement as it retrogrades back into the airy, dualistic sign of Mithun Rashi (Gemini) on December 5, 2025, remaining in this phase until June 1, 2026. This rare movement is not a cause for fear, but a powerful, six-month cosmic mandate to pause and thoroughly review areas of our lives governed by communication, intellect, education, and short-term connections. When Jupiter is retrograde, its expansive energy is redirected inward. This is the optimal time to finish projects, re-negotiate terms, reconnect with past wisdom, and ensure our foundational beliefs align with our current aspirations.

Let’s see how it impacts the 12 signs.

Aries

Reviewing communication

Aries natives will feel this retrograde primarily in their house of communication, siblings, and courage. This transit demands that you review and refine your current communication style, ensuring clarity and avoiding impulsiveness in speech. If you are involved in writing, media, or any short-term courses, this period is perfect for final edits, deep study, or completion of abandoned work. Short journeys may face delays, urging you to practice patience.

Taurus

Consolidating wealth

For Taurus, the focus shifts to the 2nd house of wealth, family, and resources. Jupiter retrograde here requires a meticulous review of your financial strategy. It is highly advisable to consolidate savings, re-evaluate your investment portfolio, and strictly avoid speculative ventures. Family matters and shared values may come up for discussion, offering a chance to harmonize relations or re-commit to a shared future vision. Use this phase to address any long-standing debts.

Gemini

Refining identity

With Jupiter retrograding in your own sign (the 1st house), this is the most profoundly personal period for review. You are being asked to re-assess your personal identity, physical well-being, and overall life direction. Decisions about personal image, major health routines, and individual goals should be revisited and perfected. Old partnership issues, both romantic and professional, may resurface.

Cancer

Spiritual accounting

Cancer experiences the retrograde in the 12th house of hidden matters, expenditure, and spirituality. This is a time for deep introspection, solitude, and spiritual accounting. You may need to review past expenses and hidden debts or re-evaluate your role in any charitable or secret endeavors. Foreign travel or relocation plans may stall. The focus is on clearing out internal and external clutter to prepare for a major new cycle next year.

Leo

Re-evaluating gains

Leo natives must review their long-term goals, networks, and aspirations in the 11th house of gains. Old friendships or professional associations may return, offering second chances at collaborations. Re-examine whether your current social networks truly support your future vision. Be cautious about promising future commitments.

Virgo

Revising career path

This transit impacts the 10th house of career, public reputation, and professional status for Virgo. It’s an excellent time to revisit professional projects that were stalled or revise your overall career strategy. You may feel pressure to redefine your role or address unresolved issues with authority figures. Do not initiate major career shifts.

Libra

Higher wisdom and fortune

Libra sees the retrograde in the 9th house of fortune, higher learning, and spiritual principles. You are encouraged to re-examine your philosophical beliefs or ethical stance. If you are pursuing higher education, this is the time to review your studies or complete pending theses. Plans for long-distance travel may be delayed.

Scorpio

Joint resources review

Scorpio must focus on the 8th house of joint resources, transformation, and inheritance. This retrograde demands a rigorous review of shared finances, loans, mortgages, or outstanding insurance matters. Intimate partnerships may require deep, honest communication to resolve power dynamics or financial discrepancies.

Sagittarius

Partnership recalibration

As Jupiter rules Sagittarius, this 7th house transit focusing on partnerships is particularly significant. All committed relationships—marriage, business collaborations, and legal contracts—must be re-assessed. Postpone the initiation of new legal agreements or marriage proposals until Jupiter moves direct, using this time to stabilize existing commitments.

Capricorn

Health and routine refinement

Capricorn is asked to refine the matters of the 6th house: daily routine, health, and service. This is a crucial time to overhaul your health and wellness routines and address any chronic issues. Review your workload, ensuring you are not over-committed. Pending disputes, or issues with subordinates must be resolved now. The focus should be on creating a sustainable, balanced structure for your everyday life.

Aquarius

Creative rebirth

Aquarius experiences the retrograde in the 5th house of creativity, children, and speculation. This is an excellent time to revisit old creative projects or artistic endeavors that were left incomplete. Re-evaluate any risky investments or financial speculation, as caution is advised. Relationships with children or romantic partners may require sensitive revisiting of past promises.

Pisces

Home and emotional roots

For Pisces, the retrograde highlights the 4th house of home, family, and emotional foundations. You may find yourself revisiting decisions about real estate, home renovations, or property matters. The focus is on establishing inner emotional security and stability.

