Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From October 4 To October 17 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Magician: Manifest, believe in yourself

A time to manifest your deepest desires. You have what it takes. Take action, put your heart in it, use your intellect and actualise your goals. Success is guaranteed. A positive card.

Taurus

Sun: Expand, grow

Shine on! You will receive accolades and rewards. Public appreciation for a job well done. Children will do well and make you proud. Social media and public connections will consume you. Enjoy the limelight but remember to continue the hard work and integrity and success will follow. A positive card.

Gemini

Hierophant: Traditional wisdom

Students will excel in established institutions. You will be dealing with prestigious and learned people. A good time to follow society’s norms and traditions, and do what is required from you. A time of great learning with mentors and teachers. Marriage and other formal commitments could be on the cards.

Cancer

2 of Pentacles: Balance

You are urged to juggle your responsibilities and fun. Keep it light. Don’t take anything too seriously. Travel will be on the cards. Keep it easy and bright. You could be asked to make financial and commercial choices.

Leo

6 of Wands: Well deserved success

You are victorious! Sweet and well-deserved victory in all spheres of life. You have proved to be a great leader and your efforts will be recognised and appreciated. Enjoy but remember that success is fleeting and it is important to stay grounded with your eyes on your goal.

Virgo

5 of Wands: Beware of conflicts and disagreements

A period of conflict and disagreement. Try not to engage in fights and keep yourself cool in this dynamic atmosphere. Do not trigger or get triggered. Neutralise situations and peacefully find solutions. This too should pass.

Libra

4 of Wands: Joyous occasions

You will be in a celebratory mood. There will be joy and happiness at home. Friends and family will beckon and rejoice with you. Close bonds will be formed. All is good and there are good vibes.

Scorpio

4 of Pentacles: Harness your resources

You will hold on to your resources closely and firmly. A time to plan your future – financially and commercially. Investments, stocks, bonds, financial planning, etc. Do not hoard or be greedy.

Sagittarius

World: Cycle of life

The world is your oyster. You will excel in everything. Things will get completed and there will be new beginnings. It’s the cycle of life. There will be travel. A beautiful time. You will gain wisdom and experience. There is a feeling of wholeness and harmony in life.

Capricorn

8 of Pentacles: Dedication

Hard work and more hard work. You are determined to make it. You are focused and moving quietly and firmly towards your goals. A time to learn and improve. Work with diligence and integrity. No shortcuts.

Aquarius

8 of Wands: Rapid progress

There is rapid movement and progress around you. Things are moving. You will feel the energy change. Take decisions swiftly, embrace change and move forward. There will be momentum and clarity.

Pisces

9 of Cups: Wish fulfilment

A beautiful time of wish fulfilment and happiness. There is abundance around you. Your efforts have been recognised and appreciated and you have manifested your deepest desires. Material manifestations and luxury take precedence.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)