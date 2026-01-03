Gen Z Is Struggling — Here’s Why Understanding Them Can Make A Difference

Generation Z has quickly become the most scrutinised, stereotyped, and emotionally burdened generation of recent times. Labels such as “fragile,” “entitled,” or “easily distracted” are used loosely, yet they carry psychological consequences that young people are increasingly speaking about. With India’s Gen Z population crossing 374 million in 2024, this is not a fringe concern; it is a national conversation shaping workplaces, families, education, and culture.

A 2025 Harmony HIT mental health report notes that 46% of Gen Z has received a formal diagnosis for anxiety, depression, or stress-related disorders. Deloitte’s 2024 findings add that 40% of Gen Z feel stressed “most of the time.”

Numbers tell one part of the story. But the lived experiences of young people reveal just how deeply perception affects their mental well-being.

Cultural disconnect

Gen Z is growing up in a world far different from previous generations, digitally accelerated, economically uncertain, socially vocal, and emotionally aware. Yet cultural understanding has not kept up.

The pressure to appear “sorted” has only intensified with social media. “Everyone my age is carrying so much inside,” says 16-year-old podcaster Aaria Verma, who started ZenZ to create a safe space for teens to talk without being judged. “School, friendships, exams, social media, no one says it, but all of it gets overwhelming.”

Her experience mirrors recent data from the American Psychological Association, which notes that Gen Z reports the highest levels of emotional exhaustion compared to millennials and Gen X. Despite this, the instinct among many adults is to dismiss emotional expression as fragility, a misjudgment that reinforces stress instead of alleviating it.

Digital microscope

No generation before Gen Z has lived so publicly. Every emotion, mistake, or shift in identity can be screenshotted, judged, or replayed.

Longevity expert Dr Farman Ali describes this as the “microscope effect” — a condition where young people constantly self-monitor due to the fear of being misinterpreted. “When we label Gen Z as ‘too sensitive,’ we dismiss the emotional awareness they’ve developed from growing up with global crises, climate anxiety, and online surveillance,” he says. “It creates chronic stress and internal conflict.”

A 2024 McKinsey study supports this, showing that 95% of Gen Z reports some form of online pressure, affecting confidence, communication, and identity. But this same generation has also used digital platforms to shift narratives.

Reimagining wellness

The rising mental health burden is especially pronounced among young women. WHO’s 2025 brief highlights that anxiety rates among young women are 30% higher than young men, driven by social comparison, safety concerns, and emotional labour.

For Kashika Malhotra, Co-Founder of Yoginii, the gap was clear: “Women my age are juggling everything — careers, relationships, family — yet most wellness spaces feel either too clinical or too aspirational. Nothing felt built for our reality.” Her platform aims to make wellness accessible, not idealised. “Well-being shouldn’t feel like a luxury,” she adds. “It should meet young women where they are.”

Experts collaborating with Yoginii emphasise small, sustainable lifestyle and emotional shifts, not ‘fix yourself’ rhetoric that fuels guilt and burnout.

Where stereotypes sail

While young people face emotional strain, they are also taking charge of their future with remarkable agency. This contradiction, stereotype versus reality, is something Under25 CEO Jeel Gandhi witnesses daily while working with students across the country. “What is often seen as ‘rebellion’ is simply instinct to challenge systems that don’t reflect today’s world,” she says. “Their emotional clarity, their need for purpose, their directness — these are upgrades, not weaknesses.”

Under25’s youth-led summits reveal a generation capable of running large-scale events, managing teams, shaping campaigns, and influencing peers with discipline and maturity. Yet, societal imagination remains rooted in older frameworks. “The perception gap exists,” Jeel notes, “because society hasn’t recalibrated fast enough.”

Read Also How Micro-Communities Are Redefining Connection In Urban India

On the move

Gen Z’s emotional landscape becomes even more complex when migration enters the picture. Hiten Makad, a 26-year-old Indian financial consultant in U.S. has lived in India, the UK, and the U.S., each transition reshaping his identity and mental well-being. “Moving countries at such a young age comes with mental pressures people rarely talk about,” he shares.

Balancing a high-pressure finance job, loneliness, and the journey toward becoming a high-profile financial consultant has taught him resilience. He adds, “Our generation stands up for themselves. We want to build something for our future, even if it means starting from scratch.”

APA’s 2025 survey echoes his experience: international Gen Z migrants report 52% higher stress levels linked to belonging, financial independence, and cultural adjustment.

Pressure to arrive early

Comparison-driven anxiety also fuels workplace dissatisfaction. A 2024 LinkedIn report found that 63% of Gen Z professionals feel behind in their careers, even when objectively performing well.

Business mentor Basesh Gala, who coaches young founders and SME leaders, sees this firsthand. “Gen Z’s challenge is not capability,” he explains. “It’s internal pressure. They grow up seeing instant success online — so they feel like they’re late even before they’ve begun.”

He helps young entrepreneurs channel emotional awareness into decision-making: “When they learn to break big dreams into weekly steps, everything shifts. Progress becomes motivation instead of pressure.”

Listening, not labelling

Across diverse voices, teenagers, founders, doctors, mentors, and migrants, one truth is unmistakable: Gen Z is not fragile. Gen Z is responding to a complex world with honesty, emotional intelligence, and courage.

They are creating communities, questioning norms, seeking support, speaking up about mental health, and carving new definitions of success. What they need is not judgment but understanding, not stereotypes but conversation.

If society meets them halfway, the generation currently labelled “overwhelmed” may very well become the generation that rewrites what emotional resilience looks like.