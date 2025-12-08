Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Dec 8th, 2025 To Dec 14th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | December 08, 2025
Dear Aries, this week centres around love and emotional balance. It is a good time to focus on both mental and physical healing. A new work or financial cycle is beginning for some of you. Your home and family life look comforting
Dear Taurus, this week highlights friendships, connections, and community. You may have a celebration, gathering, or social event to attend or organise. Approach situations with logic rather than overthinking
Dear Gemini, it is time to break free from boredom and emotional stagnation. Travel and exploration are highly favoured now. Reconnect with your friends — reach out, celebrate, and indulge a little with your close circle
Dear Cancerians, this week highlights independence and personal freedom. You may find yourself needing to take a firm stand at home. Aim for self-sufficiency. At work — explore new territories, options or geographies
Dear Leo, this week brings a surge of energy, enthusiasm and a touch of impatience as you chase your goals. You may feel inspired to open up to new possibilities and free yourself from expectations or restrictions
Dear Virgo, this week focuses on work, productivity and getting things done. You will have the energy and laser-sharp focus needed to support your efforts. Use technology, data and clear communication to your advantage
Dear Libra, this week invites powerful breakthroughs and transformative shifts. Passion and forward movement are highlighted — and luck is on your side. Still, introspect before you accelerate
Dear Scorpio, this week calls for an intellectual, logical and data-driven approach. It is time to gain clarity. Rely on clear, honest and straightforward conversations. A financial or career focused breakthrough is indicated
Dear Sagittarius, this week you may confront difficult emotions arising from delays, detours or an inability to execute your plans as expected. Avoid getting stuck in overthinking, or waiting for a specific outcome
Dear Capricorn, this week centres around patience, healing and restoring balance. It is time to prioritise your well-being. Invite peace and tranquillity by setting clear boundaries that protect your emotional space.
Dear Aquarius, this week asks you to face indecision and quiet the doubts that hold you back. Take a grounded, step-by-step approach instead of forcing instant results. A little solitude and calm will help you think clearly.
Dear Pisces, this week ushers in endings, transitions and emotional shifts — especially in areas close to your heart. Healing is strongly highlighted. Friends and loved ones will be a valuable source of comfort and support.
