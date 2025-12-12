Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From December 13 To December 26 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Justice: Legal dealings, justice, karma

Truth prevails. Time to be fair. Legal matters come to the fore. Legal partnerships like marriages can take place. A time to account for your actions with honesty and integrity. You may be dealing with various authorities. A time that will make you act in alignment with your higher self.

Taurus

Six of Pentacles: A time of giving and receiving

You will be compensated for your efforts fairly. It is a good time of receiving what is rightfully due to you. This could be be in kind, money, rewards, promotion or recognition. You will feel good that everything is just and fair in your world. Extend the same to people around you. It’s a great feeling to be well compensated for your efforts.

Cancer

Six of Cups: Mother, grandmother, child, home, happiness, childhood

Home is where the heart is. You will remember your childhood and all the memories attached with it. If you are away from home you will miss your family. You may reunite with a parent or a grandparent or visit a family home. It’s also about feeling loved, secure and taken care of. A nice feeling. Happy holidays!

Gemini

3 of Wands: Time of growth, opportunity and expansion

A beautiful card that talks about trips, voyages and moving in the right direction of actualising your hopes, dreams and goals. Trade and business opportunities will be there maybe even in different countries. You will feel confident and take strides towards success. A positive card in all spheres. Lost things could be found. You will be returning home or going back to something or someone that feels like home.

Leo

Six of Wands: Success, triumph, recognition

Finally, the time has come to be recognised. Success is yours after all the efforts that you have put in. It hasn’t been easy. Flex a little, show off your rewards and awards. You have earned it. You are in a commanding position now. Enjoy your success. You know the value of hard work.

Virgo

10 of Pentacles: Wealth, inheritance, extended family and friends

You will reach out to extended family and friends. You will be part of a wealthy and powerful social circle that is happy to help out their own. This period could also represent arriving at your financial goals. You could be setting up legacies, trust funds, and be part of generational wealth, etc. The year 2026 calls for abundance.

Libra

The Moon: Uncertainty, feelings, subconscious

In this phase you will feel extra sensitive and have heightened emotions and intuition. Mood swings may beckon. Take a deep breath, listen to some music, chant and meditate. Get into a zone. Let the emotions flow. Do not block anything. Pay attention to your feelings. Trust your instincts and dreams. If you feel something is not right then maybe you need to delve deeper. This could be a clock and dagger phase with undercurrents and things happening below the surface. The year 2026 wants you to dig deeper.

Scorpio

The Judgement: Resurrection, awakening, new beginnings

Life has given you another chance. It is a deep spiritual awakening. A time for internal growth. Suddenly you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep slumber and know exactly what to do and where to go! Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

Sagittarius

Strength: Patience, persistence

If you are recovering from an illness or a long standing problem know that with persistence and patience you will overcome this situation. Victory is yours but you need to tread with a quiet determination. It will take some time but the end result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience and you will be most definitely be rewarded. It’s the last ask for this year. You will enter 2026 knowing that most certainly you will be rewarded for your patience and tenacity soon.

Capricorn

King of Cups: Responsible, sensible, high emotional quotient

You appreciate the finer tastes in life. You are refined. This is a time to behave calm and composed, sensible and responsible. Your intuition and creativity will be heightened. Your quiet resilience will win hearts. People will look up to for advice.

Aquarius

9 of Cups: Wish fulfilment

The universe is giving you the precious gift of wish fulfilment. This is going to be a time of luxury, happiness, gratitude, sensual pleasures, etc. You will feel an emotional and physical satisfaction and happiness. It’s also the time of your most precious wish coming true. Hopefully, you have made that wish with all your heart. Luxury and abundance beckon. Celebrate life!

Pisces

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)