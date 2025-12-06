Rajini@75: 'He Gauged His Audience Perfectly,' Says Film Director, Pankuj Parashar

The Dadasaheb Phalke-winning laureate has also endured himself to the Hindi audience right from his Andhaa Kaanoon days in 1983. His triple turn as John Jani Janardhan, Geraftaar, Bhagwan Dada, Dosti Dushmani, Insaaf Kaun Karega?, Chaalbaaz and Hum apart, his major ascent to iconic pan-Indian status began with Sivaji—The Boss and Robot, followed by a spate of films, and the recent super-successes of Kabali, Kaala, 2.0, Petta, Darbar, Annatthe, Jailer and Coolie.

Known to be humble and grounded to a fault, Rajinikanth has a humongous following of fans and loyalists that extends to almost everyone in the Hindi film industry. Pankuj Parashar, who directed him in Chaalbaaz, recalls his days with the mega-star and his very recent meeting with him.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did you get to work with Rajinikanth?

I was supervising what was then known as the ‘print checking’ for Jalwa at a studio, and I had no idea that the legendary producer-director L.V. Prasad was watching my film from behind me. I was pleasantly shocked when he patted me on the back after the check was over and told me that I had made a great film. Prasad-ji then called up A. Purnachandra Rao and praised my film, suggesting that he make a film with me. Both of them knew my dad, J.L. Parashar, who was a veteran in the film industry since 1949.

My father was delighted and told me to accept whatever proposal came from Mr. Rao, who was a big name and had worked with Amitabh Bachchan. When I went to meet him, I saw a picture of Sridevi in his office. He commented, “Pappi (his affectionate name for her) is family.” Instantly, I told him, “I would like to make my version of Seeta Aur Geeta with her.” Instantly, he too agreed, but had two preconditions: first, that I would shoot the film down South, and two, that it would star Rajinikanth! So Rajinikanth came into Chaalbaaz even before the script was written!!

Online, there is info that Anil Kapoor was to do the role.

No. We wanted Jeetendra for the other role, but he did not like the remake of Seeta Aur Geeta idea, and both the producer and Sridevi thought of Sunny Deol, who agreed to do my film only because Seeta Aur Geeta had featured his father, Dharmendra!

I believe Kamal Haasan was also involved in the creative side.

That’s true. Kamal Haasan had called me for dinner as he too had loved Jalwa and wanted to know how I had taken the nine-minute-long shot in it, something never seen in India before. I told him about my new project for which my writers Rajesh Mazumdar (who worked for Dada Kondke’s movies) and Kamlesh Pandey were struggling for five days as we wanted to be different from the original.

A veteran then of eight dual roles, Kamal’s asked me, “Why do you want to change the Bible?” He pointed out that the story was originally the same as the Hollywood movie, The Corsican Twins, from which even Ram Aur Shyam had been made. He told me to stick to the basic plot, saying that if I played Raag Yaman, I should not attempt a mishran with Raag Puriya Dhanashree! “Your film will be automatically different!” he told me, and I thought it was great advice! On the 10th day after that, my writers and I found we were on the right track, all thanks to him!

Rajinikanth’s character was the counterpart of Dharmendra’s in the original.

Yes, but it was nowhere the same.

What was your first impression of Rajinikanth?

He was the complete opposite of what I had thought he would be! I expected the attitude of a superstar, but he turned out to be a very gentle individual who was also completely punctual on sets. He addressed Sridevi as “Sridevaa” and they would talk in a code language that was a mix of Tamil and Telugu!

In one case, I came to know from him later that he wanted to know through their code lingo if Sridevi had any objections to a line from my film that could be considered insulting to any woman: “Tu kothe mein tabalchi banke reh jaayegi!”. But Sridevi said that she was okay with it as a part of that scene.

But for all his simplicity, as an actor, Rajinikanth was very sharp.

Please elaborate!

He gauged that with his role he could not stand up to Sridevi. So he suggested that even in the action sequences there should be a comic touch! The whole idea that he was scared of ghosts showed his character to be vulnerable even if his role was action-based. Rajinikanth knew his audience perfectly!

And about his simplicity?

By that time, Rajinikanth was already a superstar, but he still drove a 1965 model Fiat, which was known in Mumbai as “dukkar Fiat”. It was non-air-conditioned. One day, we were travelling in it and it was very hot, so I rolled down my window. He cautioned me against it, but it was too late. In the traffic, he was noticed and in no time at all, at a signal, a crowd surrounded us! There were children on the windshield!!

You met him recently at the IFFI, Goa.

Yes, I was walking out of the venue on the day of the closing ceremony of the Festival when I saw him walking in, surrounded by 25 bodyguards, who were cordoning off people from approaching him. He was 20 feet away and I too tried to get his attention. Luckily, he saw me and told the guards to let me come to him, and warmly greeted me, “How are you, sir?” I was surprised that he had recognized me after 25 years and said so. And he smiled and replied, “Kyaa sir! You are my Chaalbaaz director!”

There is a spiritual connection between you two as well, as you told me.

Yes, we were sitting together on the lawns of Goa’s Majorda Hotel, where a duplicate was doing his action shot. He was reading a book that was a surprise for me—Autobiography of a Yogi. I expressed it and he calmly said, “One day, you will read this book—and grow!” He told me how he used to get very angry in his younger days, and his guru, Mahavatar Babaji, a spiritual figure, came to influence him, leading him to acquire his calmness, become his devotee and practice Kriya Yoga. I thought that it was impossible at that stage that I would go that way, but soon I too became interested in spirituality, and even made documentaries on it! Actually, I would have loved to talk to him in Goa about his prediction for me, and I plan to do so soon! And I have grown, just like he said.

How many films of his had you seen before he signed Chaalbaaz and how many afterwards?

I had watched only Andhaa Kaanoon before, but after signing him, I watched as many movies of his as I could!

In just a sentence, what is Rajinikanth for you?

He is unbelievably blessed!