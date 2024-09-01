Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2024: Mumbai's Most Awaited Ganpati Is Here

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 01, 2024
Mumbai's most awaited Ganpati festival is just around the corner, and to kick off the celebrations, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani revealed its first look on August 31, 2024
Every year, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani's aagman yatra attracts thousands of devotees from across the city
And, this year as well, many Bappa bhakt gathered to experience the first glimpse of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani in South Bombay
The idol was adorned with extravagant gold and silver jewellery and intricate embellished details that looked breathtaking
The aagman sohala witnessed a massive crowd, grooving to Dhol-Tasha and painting the city with colourful gulal while chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'
Started in the year 1920, Chinchpokli Sarvjanik Utsav Mandal is one of the most famous Ganesh pandals in the city, located in Parel, Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a festival celebrating the Hindu deity Ganesha. This year, it will be observed on Saturday, September 7
