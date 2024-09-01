Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 Must-Visit Ganpathi Temples In Madhya Pradesh During Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | September 01, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant festival in the Hindu religion, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. The next slides mention some of the famous Ganpati Temples in Madhya Pradesh.
Pexels
Khajrana Ganesh Temple, which was built by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1735, is located in Indore. The white marble temple is one of the oldest Ganesh temples in the country.
Chintaman Ganesh Temple is the largest temple of Lord Ganesha in Ujjain. The religious site is considered one of the most important temples of Lord Ganesha in India.
Bada Ganesh Ka Mandir is another famous temple which is located in Ujjain City. The pilgrimage site is also known for teaching Sanskrit language and astrology.
Chintaman Ganesh Temple, located in Shehore's Gopalpur, is one of the oldest Ganesh temples in the city. It is said that Chintaman Ganesh shuns away all the problems of devotees.
Mote Ganesh Ji, or Mote Ganesha Temple, is situated in Gwalior. According to reports, the temple is almost 300 years old.
Bada Ganpati Temple in Indore is considered one of the most sacred religious sites. The 25-foot-tall Ganesha statue in the temple is considered to be one of the tallest statues in the world.
Another temple of Lord Ganesha is situated in Shivpuri's Pohari. The ancient temple, built in 1737, is said to be 200 years old.
Ritwik Kaushal
Thanks For Reading!