Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Starts 2026 On A High Note Of Hope And Togetherness

Marching into 2026, I’d say it has been a busy, buzzy first week. And if this opening salvo is anything to go by, maybe we can allow ourselves a little optimism — for our magical country and for ourselves. Mumbai, after all, has an uncanny ability to shake itself awake after every upheaval, dust off its disappointments, and march on with renewed swagger. The city does not dwell too long on what didn’t work; it is forever plotting the next gathering, the next idea, the next celebration.

If you ask me why I so agree to cut ribbons and inaugurate fairs, edits and carnivals, I’d say it gives me joy to motivate and inspire small businesses and give them visibility — businesses that cannot afford glossy storefronts or premium mall rentals get a chance to showcase their creativity and meet buyers at these gigs. In a city obsessed with scale and spectacle, these grassroot platforms matter. They give artisans, entrepreneurs, homegrown brands and home chefs a stage — however modest — and in my opinion thats what ignites momentum. That encouragement, that moment of recognition, these interactions, hearing their stories one on one is something I enjoy being part of.

Not all social responsibility needs banners, committees and layers of red tape, does it? Sometimes it is simply about showing up, lending your name, your presence, your time — and letting others shine.

Seabuzz and the Spirit of the Seafront

So off I went with my mother and a few friends to cut the ceremonial ribbon at Dadar’s Seabuzz Festival. While I did the honours — including awarding young girls for their spirited and skilful hoop dances — my mother was happily lost in the fair, enjoying royal falooda while reminiscing about her St Xavier’s College jaunts to Badshah Falooda, browsing stalls and enjoying the atmosphere as she had in her teenage years. Watching her from the stage brought a smile onto my face— Mumbai has a way of collapsing time, allowing memory and the present to coexist with joie de vivre.

This year’s Seabuzz felt bigger and joyful. Local women in jewel-toned nauari saris performed Maharashtrian dances with infectious energy, their movements sure footed and exuberant, while founder Manali Kamat’s spirited commentary on the mic added to the sense of celebration. Kunal Vijayakar added pizzaz to the evening in his witty humorous style.

What I found most endearing was the young little girls doing hoop dances so adroitly.

There was laughter, chatter, music and that salty seaside breeze carrying the smell of food, winter and festivity. Bigger, brighter and far better attended than before, the festival truly lived up to its name — a buzzing snapshot of community, culture and collective celebration .

Aadaten — Tradition with Ambition

Equally vibrant, though more community-focused, was the Aadaten Jain Festival at the Nehru Centre, thronged by enthusiastic Jains as I entered. The energy was palpable — purposeful, proud and quietly ambitious. Primarily a culinary showcase, it brought together Jain flavours and fragrances from across India, celebrating a cuisine that is robust and richly nuanced. Alongside food were curated stalls featuring clothing, lifestyle products and tech ventures by Jains from around the world, reflecting a community that balances tradition with enterprise.

I inaugurated the festival alongside Manju Lodha, Shaina NC, and Meenal Jain, Chairperson of the JITO Midtown Ladies Wing. My dear friend Dr Meenakshi Rao was there to celebrate the festivities with us.

The occasion also marked the launch of the Aadaten mobile app — a sign of how even deeply traditional communities are embracing technology to widen their reach. All this unfolded amidst enthusiastic chatter, photographs, handshakes and cups of coffee at eleven in the morning — a distinctly Mumbai blend of ceremony and efficiency.

And no, I am not Jain — in case you’re wondering. I was there as a cheerleader, encouraging them to think bigger, bolder and international, now that they have mastered the Indian stage. There is something deeply inspiring about watching communities evolve while staying rooted, and Aadaten captured that balance so well.

When Christmas Refuses to End

Christmas in Bombay, which once spanned November and December, now joyously spills into January — and who knows, maybe even February. Large Christmas trees continue to twinkle, choirs sing at twilight, and festive gatherings carry on as though the city collectively refuses to let go of the magic. Perhaps it is our way of stretching joy a little longer in uncertain times.

Sangeeta Ahuja’s intimate celebration at the Atrium Lounge of Taj Lands End stood out beside the towering 38-foot Christmas tree, with a toy train laden with teddy bears looping endlessly in and around it. As carol singers regaled us, we chatted over chilli cheese toast and smoked salmon, enjoying an evening tea that felt both festive and personal — the kind of gathering where conversation is more intimate and you make real bonds.

Reena Gupta Agarwal’s celebration at her sister Neeti Goel’s Keiba took the festivities into the night. Live old Hindi songs transported guests into a nostalgic reverie — melodies of Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand and Dharmendra, now getting even youngsters before those times onto the dance floor. Music is one of Mumbai’s loved forums where friends meet to bond over favorite melodies . Top cop Vishwas Nagre Patil was there with Rupali Nagre Patil, sporting as ever!

A memorable birthday dinner I hosted for one of my closest friends Nina Advani was a highlight of this week. Twenty women talked over one another before breaking into retro Andy Williams and Carpenters numbers with the pianist, picante in hand — laughter rising above melody, memories woven into music. Binu Boolani, Anjeli Hazare, Anu Shivdasani, Mithu Shivdasani, Natasha Hingorani, Minu Thadani, Sabrina Jagtiani and many other lovely Sindhi ladies danced up a storm in pretty floral frocks and some in figure hugging trousers!

Add influencer Meenakshi Kuwudrekar’s stylish celebration at Amadeo, and I’m thinking 2026 looks like a hip and happening year ahead.

If this first week is any indication, the city is ready — to gather, to celebrate, to hope. Let’s celebrate new beginnings with manifestations of hope and happiness, what say?

