Tol Mol Ke Bol: 5 Korean-Inspired Toner Pads That Will Give You Flawless Skin

Toner pads have become a skincare essential for those seeking quick, effective, and fuss-free routines. Pre-soaked with active ingredients, these multi-functional pads help cleanse residual impurities, gently exfoliate dead skin cells, balance oil production, and prep the skin for better absorption of serums and moisturisers. Their textured surfaces work to refine pores and smooth skin texture, while soothing formulations ensure comfort even with regular use. Ideal for busy lifestyles, toner pads offer consistent results with minimal effort, making them suitable for daily skincare rituals across different skin types, including oily, combination, sensitive, and acne-prone skin.

Seoulskin

Seoulskin Zero Pore Pads are dual-textured toner pads formulated to gently exfoliate, tighten pores, and control excess oil. They help remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and smooth uneven texture while maintaining skin comfort. Enriched with soothing ingredients, the pads balance sebum and refresh tired skin without irritation. With regular use, skin appears clearer, refined, and more even. Easy to use and hygienic, they suit oily, combination, and acne-prone skin types for daily gentle care.

Price: ₹ 499

Where to buy: Seoulskin.in

ONE THING

ONE THING Cica Peeling Toner Pad is a gentle yet effective exfoliating toner pad infused with Centella Asiatica (CICA), PHA and niacinamide to refine skin texture, calm irritation and brighten uneven tone. The dual-sided pads remove dead skin cells while hydrating and soothing sensitive skin, making them suitable for daily use or targeted care on trouble spots. With built-in tweezers and perforated pads, application is hygienic and customisable for your skincare routine.

Price: ₹1530

Where to buy: Nykaa.com

Innisfree

Innisfree Vitamin C Green Tea Brightening Toner Pads are daily Korean toner pads soaked in a potent blend of vitamin C, niacinamide and green-tea-derived enzyme to gently exfoliate, brighten and even out skin tone. They help fade dark spots and boost radiance while hydrating with a soothing complex of hyaluronic acid, panthenol and allantoin. Pre-soaked for convenience, these pads prep skin, refresh dullness and fit easily into morning and evening routines.

Price: ₹1,990

Where to buy: Innisfree.com

Biodance

The Biodance Collagen Gel Toner Pads are Korean skincare pads designed to tighten pores and boost skin elasticity. Infused with low‑molecular collagen, hyaluronic acid, and galactomyces ferment filtrate, they deeply hydrate and nourish the skin while improving texture and firmness. The soft gel pads provide a cooling, non‑irritating sensation, making them suitable for daily use. Simply swipe across cleansed skin to prep for serums and moisturisers, leaving your complexion smoother, plumper, and radiant with consistent use.

Price: ₹ 1995

Where to buy: Nykaa.com

The Face Shop

The Face Shop Tea Tree Toner Pads are pre-soaked pads designed to gently cleanse, tone, and calm the skin. Infused with tea tree extract, they help control excess oil, reduce breakouts, and soothe irritation. The dual-textured pads lightly exfoliate dead skin while refreshing and hydrating the complexion. Ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, these toner pads help refine pores, improve skin texture, and leave the skin feeling clean, balanced, and refreshed with regular use.

Price: ₹ 2,799

Where to buy: Thefaceshop.in