From Siddhivinayak Temple To Swayambhu Mandir: 5 Must-Visit Ganpati Shrines In Mumbai For Ganesh Chaturthi

Representative image | Canva

Ganesh Chaturthi, a grand festival celebrating the birth of the Hindu deity Ganpati, is right around the corner. And, what better way to celebrate than by visiting Bappa's temple to seek his blessings? While the festival is observed with great enthusiasm across India, Mumbai is especially popular for its unique Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. If you're in Mumbai this Ganesh Chaturthi season, you must visit these five Ganpati temples in the city.

Siddhivinayak Temple

Siddhivinayak Temple stands out as one of the most popular Ganpati temples in Mumbai. Established in 1801, this shrine is dedicated to Lord Bappa in his Siddhivinayak form. The idol of Ganesh here is beautifully adorned with a gold crown and floral garlands, attracting thousands of devotees during the Ganesh Chaturthi. The intricate architectural beauty and decoration during the festival adds to the excitement.

Location: Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Siddhivinayak Temple | Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Trust website

Haridas Naar Ganapati Temple

Haridas Naar Ganapati Temple in Borivali is a lesser-known gem among Mumbai's Ganpati shrines. The temple is known for its serene environment and traditional rituals performed with great enthusiasm. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple is delightfully decorated, where many Bappa bhakt come together to seek blessing and offer prayers to Lord Ganesh.

Location: Mahavir Nagar, Borivali West

Ganpati | Representative image | Canva

Anand Nagar Ganesh Mandir

Located in Vakola, the Anand Nagar Ganesh Mandir is another shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha in Mumbai. While it may not be widely recognised, it holds significant importance for the local devotees. Regularly, many neighborhood residents visit the temple for prayers and aarti, specifically during weekdays. You can experience the deep-rooted faith of devotees during the Ganesh Chaturthi at this place.

Location: Vakola, Santacruz West

Ganpati | Representative image | Canva

Phadke Shree Ganapati Mandir

Situated in Ambewadi within the Girgaon area of the city, this holy temple attracts a large number of visitors daily. The shrine is renowned among the locals for providing inner peace to those who pray here. If you are visiting Girgaon for its numerous Ganpati pandals, don't miss out on seeking blessings from Phadke Shree Ganapati Mandir.

Location: Girgaon, Mumbai

Ganpati | Representative image | Canva

Swayambhu Ganesh Mandir

Swayambhu Ganesh Mandir is located on Lokmanya Tilak Road in Borivali West. This temple is popular among the residents for its healing power and peaceful environment. Especially on Tuesday, the Swayambhu Ganesh Mandir attracts many devotees for the special aarti. It is believed that the temple naturally emerged from the ground rather than being constructed by people, which makes it a must visit shrine during the Ganesh Chaturthi.



Location: Borivali West