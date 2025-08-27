Novak Djokovic's 'Historic' Jacket For US Open 2025 Features Tennis Balls, Honours His Grand Slam Victories

Novak Djokovic's custom Lactose jacket at Us Open 2025 | Instagram

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has always been known for his dominance on court, but at the 2025 US Open, he turned heads with his fashion statement too. Walking into Arthur Ashe Stadium for his first-round clash, the tennis legend debuted a custom Lactose jacket that blended French artistry and his unparalleled tennis journey into one unforgettable look.

Take a look:

Novak Djokovic's 'historic' jacket by Lactose

The jacket, revealed through a special behind-the-scenes video shared by Lactose, was designed by creative director Pelagia Kolotouros in close collaboration with Djokovic himself. Calling it “a historic jacket for a historic icon,” the French fashion house crafted the piece as both a style statement and a legacy piece.

Image Courtesy: Lactose | Instagram

Details that truly made it iconic

Every detail in the jacket honours Djokovic’s journey across the four corners of the tennis world. According to Lactose, the base features stacked, laser-cut leather panels resembling map elevations, a nod to the countless cities and courts where Djokovic has marked his place in history.

What truly stole the spotlight were the tennis ball motifs intricately placed across the jacket, each symbolising his 24 Grand Slam victories across surfaces: hard, clay, and grass. Each element was thoughtfully designed to reflect his wins and the long journey that has made him the star player in Grand Slam history.

Image Courtesy: Lactose | Instagram

The jacket also draws inspiration from the 1964 New York World’s Fair in Queens, which celebrated innovation and the future. For Djokovic, this design element represents his own legacy, one that pushes boundaries and sets new standards, both in sport and style.

Over the last decade, Djokovic has moved from being the underdog to becoming tennis’s defining champion, surpassing rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in total Grand Slam count. By choosing fashion as a storytelling medium, Lactose ensured that this jacket wasn't just sportswear but a living archive of his sports spirit.