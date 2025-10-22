 Alia Bhatt Wears Lungi On Diwali; Pairs It With Sheer Kurta For Celebration With Ranbir Kapoor
For Diwali celebration with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai, actress Alia Bhatt stunned in a kurta and lungi by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
article-image

Alia Bhatt is clearly not playing it safe this Diwali—and we are here for it. After revisiting a historic tissue saree, the Bollywood actress stepped into Diwali 2025 with an ensemble that seamlessly blended heritage and modernity. Celebrating in Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and close friends like filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Alia opted a soft pastel-toned ensemble that was equal parts chic and elegant.

Decoding Alia's second Diwali look

For her second Diwali evening, Alia slipped into a soft light-pink chikankari kurti by Indian designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The kurti featured sheer panels embroidered with delicate white patterns, a round neckline with a plunging V-split, and full-length sleeves.

Paired with it was a matching sleeveless blouse adorned with subtle sequin borders that peeked through the sheer kurti. Taking the basic kurta look to new fashion height, the actress drapped a butter-yellow chiffon saree like a lungi skirt.

article-image

Rhea Kapoor further styled Alia with minimal yet stunning jewels, including a pearl-floral choker and rings. Her makeup was equally soft and subtle with a clean, dewy base, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner and pink glossy lips. Completing the look was her half-up and half-down hairdo secured with fresh gajras.

Alia's 34-year-old archival saree

A day earlier, Alia turned to the archives for a more classic celebration at Kareena Kapoor’s star-studded Diwali party. She revived a 30-year-old rose-gold silk saree by Ritu Kumar, featuring handwoven silver tikki embroidery in floral motifs that shimmered under the festive lights.

article-image

Paired with a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline bustier and a matching open-front jacket, the ensemble bridged timeless elegance with modern silhouettes. She accessorised with a gold choker, delicate rings, bangles, and a statement maang tika. Soft wavy hair, rose-gold eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips completed the sophisticated, archival-inspired look.

