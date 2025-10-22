'Baby Dua Has Already Become Sabyasachi Muse': Deepika Padukone Twins With Daughter, As Hubby Ranveer Singh Compliments Duo In Ivory

When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally shared their first family photo with baby Dua, the internet nearly melted. Posted on Diwali, October 21, the picture wasn't just about introducing their little one to the world; it was a masterclass in festive fashion and family styling. The trio looked straight out of a royal portrait, blending heritage and understated glamour in true Sabyasachi style.

Take a look below:

Deepika stuns in Sabyasachi heritage ensemble

Oozing her signature elegance, Deepika stunned in a rich crimson Sabyasachi kurta set, adorning intricate gold zardozi work. Keeping the look minimal yet royal, the actress accessorised with an uncut polki choker featuring emerald drops, stacked bangles, and statement earrings that glimmered against the deep red hue of her outfit. Deepika's makeup glam was equally dreamy in a matte base, smoky eyes, contoured cheeks, subtle blush and brown-toned lips. Completing her look was a sleek bun adorned with fresh mogra flowers, giving her an aura of effortless regality.

Baby Dua makes stunning debut

All eyes, however, were on little Dua, who made her public debut in an outfit as precious as her smile. Dressed in a miniature crimson kurta handcrafted by Sabyasachi’s atelier, the baby wore gota-patti detailing that echoed her mother’s ensemble. The subtle shimmer of her outfit and the coordinated color palette made Dua the center of attention, proving that style runs in the Padukone-Singh genes.

Ranveer's ivory moment in Sabya

Ranveer Singh, never one to fade into the background, brought his own touch of royal flair. He opted for a handwoven ivory kurta layered with a structured bandhgala, exuding quiet sophistication. Instead of his usual experimental edge, Ranveer kept the focus on classic elegance, completing his look with a strand of pearls and his signature tinted sunglasses. The combination of ivory against Deepika and Dua’s crimson created a perfect visual balance, embodying both harmony and contrast.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Anjali Chauhan, and Samridhi Jain, the family’s coordinated look was more than fashion, it was storytelling.