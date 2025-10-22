 'Baby Dua Has Already Become Sabyasachi Muse': Deepika Padukone Twins With Daughter, As Hubby Ranveer Singh Compliments Duo In Ivory
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Baby Dua Has Already Become Sabyasachi Muse': Deepika Padukone Twins With Daughter, As Hubby Ranveer Singh Compliments Duo In Ivory

'Baby Dua Has Already Become Sabyasachi Muse': Deepika Padukone Twins With Daughter, As Hubby Ranveer Singh Compliments Duo In Ivory

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally revealed their baby Dua’s face on Instagram, sharing a series of breathtaking pictures in custom Sabyasachi ensembles.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
article-image

When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally shared their first family photo with baby Dua, the internet nearly melted. Posted on Diwali, October 21, the picture wasn't just about introducing their little one to the world; it was a masterclass in festive fashion and family styling. The trio looked straight out of a royal portrait, blending heritage and understated glamour in true Sabyasachi style.

Take a look below:

Deepika stuns in Sabyasachi heritage ensemble

Oozing her signature elegance, Deepika stunned in a rich crimson Sabyasachi kurta set, adorning intricate gold zardozi work. Keeping the look minimal yet royal, the actress accessorised with an uncut polki choker featuring emerald drops, stacked bangles, and statement earrings that glimmered against the deep red hue of her outfit. Deepika's makeup glam was equally dreamy in a matte base, smoky eyes, contoured cheeks, subtle blush and brown-toned lips. Completing her look was a sleek bun adorned with fresh mogra flowers, giving her an aura of effortless regality.

FPJ Shorts
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Clash With Thamma, Harshvardhan-Sonam Starrer Takes A Good Opening
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Clash With Thamma, Harshvardhan-Sonam Starrer Takes A Good Opening
North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts At ner.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Selection Process Here
North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts At ner.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Selection Process Here
Thane Police Register Case After Ulhasnagar Man Loses ₹1.14 Crore In Online Share Trading Fraud
Thane Police Register Case After Ulhasnagar Man Loses ₹1.14 Crore In Online Share Trading Fraud
Operator Of 649 Routes UDAN Will Continue Connectivity Scheme Beyond April 2027
Operator Of 649 Routes UDAN Will Continue Connectivity Scheme Beyond April 2027

Baby Dua makes stunning debut

All eyes, however, were on little Dua, who made her public debut in an outfit as precious as her smile. Dressed in a miniature crimson kurta handcrafted by Sabyasachi’s atelier, the baby wore gota-patti detailing that echoed her mother’s ensemble. The subtle shimmer of her outfit and the coordinated color palette made Dua the center of attention, proving that style runs in the Padukone-Singh genes.

Ranveer's ivory moment in Sabya

Ranveer Singh, never one to fade into the background, brought his own touch of royal flair. He opted for a handwoven ivory kurta layered with a structured bandhgala, exuding quiet sophistication. Instead of his usual experimental edge, Ranveer kept the focus on classic elegance, completing his look with a strand of pearls and his signature tinted sunglasses. The combination of ivory against Deepika and Dua’s crimson created a perfect visual balance, embodying both harmony and contrast.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Anjali Chauhan, and Samridhi Jain, the family’s coordinated look was more than fashion, it was storytelling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govardhan Puja Vidhi 2025: Here’s How To Correctly Perform Annakut Ritual At Home

Govardhan Puja Vidhi 2025: Here’s How To Correctly Perform Annakut Ritual At Home

'Baby Dua Has Already Become Sabyasachi Muse': Deepika Padukone Twins With Daughter, As Hubby...

'Baby Dua Has Already Become Sabyasachi Muse': Deepika Padukone Twins With Daughter, As Hubby...

Happy Govardhan Puja 2025: 20+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share

Happy Govardhan Puja 2025: 20+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share

'On A Daily Basis, Hate From Men Is A Regular Thing': Digital Content Creator Shreemayi Reddy Opens...

'On A Daily Basis, Hate From Men Is A Regular Thing': Digital Content Creator Shreemayi Reddy Opens...

Indian Boy Sets Guinness World Record In Just 60 Seconds; Here's How

Indian Boy Sets Guinness World Record In Just 60 Seconds; Here's How