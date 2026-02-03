Diana Penty Takes Over Mumbai Event In ₹89,000 Sculpted Dress With Cross Pendant

By: Aanchal C | February 03, 2026

Bollywood star Diana Penty recently stunned at star-studded Variety India launch event in Mumbai, looking chic and elegant

The actress stole the spotlight in a runway-worthy black midi dress from the shelves of the fashion label Extra Ordinnaire

The dress featured dramatic curved structures alongside the off-shoulders and intricately netted patterns at the hem

The ensemble with figure-hugging silhouette costs ₹89,000, as per brand’s official website

While the ensemble was nothing short of magical, it was her choice of accessories that truly added edgyness

Diana donned a eye-catching cross pendant with a delicate emerald necklace and a gigantic ring that elevated the look without overpowering

The actress rounded off her glam with a dramatic winged eyeliner, smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks and nude lips, while her hair was styled in a sleek bun

