 Margot Robbie Brings Romance To Life In Ruby Red Chanel Corset Gown At Wuthering Heights Premiere In Paris
After making headlines in the Taj Mahal necklace, Hollywood actress Margot Robbie turned heads at the Wuthering Heights Paris premiere in a ruby-red custom Chanel corset gown. Designed by Matthieu Blazy, the dramatic velvet-and-silk ensemble featured a plunging corset, sweeping train, and feathered details. She completed the romantic look with a bold Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Margot Robbie at Wuthering Heights Premiere in Paris |

After making headlines with the jaw-dropping Taj Mahal necklace, Margot Robbie is back doing what she does best: owning the red carpet with cinematic flair. The Hollywood actress brought full-blown romance to Paris while promoting Wuthering Heights, stepping out in a dramatic ruby-red Chanel gown that felt like a love story stitched into fabric.

Take a look:

Decoding Margot Robbie's Chanel moment

Robbie's dreamy look was custom Chanel by creative director Matthieu Blazy, and it leaned heavily into gothic romance. The gown featured a sharply structured corset that hugged her frame before melting into layers of texture and movement. Deep burgundy silk, velvet, and faille came together to create a rich, moody palette, completed with an ivory underskirt.

article-image

What truly elevated the ensemble was its theatrical construction. Waves of ruby velvet cascaded into a long, flowing train, intermittently dotted with feathered and floral detailing that gave the dress a Victorian drama. From the front, it was all chic and polished; from the back, it unfolded into a pure royal moment.

Robbie doubled down on the scarlet mood with her jewellery. She donned a plush red velvet choker set with nearly 100 carats of champagne diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz. The statement necklace featured a bold east-west pendant framed by shimmering stones, finished with a teardrop crystal that rested dramatically at her collarbone. A pear-shaped diamond ring rounded off her old-world glamour.

article-image

Keeping things effortless elsewhere, Margot opted for soft and romantic makeup with adewy base, blushed cheeks, nude eyes, shimmering skin and ruby lips. She styled her hair in loose, undone waves, letting the gown and jewels do the talking.

With this look, Margot didn't just dress for a premiere; she embodied the haunting romance and emotional depth of Wuthering Heights, proving once again that method dressing is her red-carpet superpower.

