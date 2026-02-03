Only Indian Influencer At Grammys 2026! Sakshi Sindwani Creates History In Custom Manish Malhotra

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 03, 2026
Sakshi Sindwani made history by becoming the only Indian influencer and the first Indian creator to attend the 2026 Grammy Awards, held on February 1 in Los Angeles
The fashion and beauty creator proudly carried Indian representation to music’s biggest night, marking a major milestone for Indian digital creators worldwide
For the iconic appearance, Sakshi wore a bespoke Manish Malhotra couture, designed exclusively for her Grammy debut
Her ensemble, titled INAYA World, featured a sculpted bodice paired with Manish Malhotra's signature swirl skirt, blending modern structure with fluid movement
She accessorised with elegant Swarovski diamond jewellery, featuring statement earrings and bold rings that complemented the drama of the couture without overpowering it
Opening up about her look, Sakshi shared, “This look mirrors what music has always given me belief, acceptance, and a quiet kind of courage on days I had little of my own.”
She added, “Art changed my life, and tonight I wear my culture as gratitude, as history, and as a dream realised,” perfectly capturing the emotional weight of her Grammy milestone.
