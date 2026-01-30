 Margot Robbie Spotlights 'Taj Mahal' In ₹74 Crore Historic Diamond Necklace Once Owned By Elizabeth Taylor
Hollywood actress Margot Robbie turned heads at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles, wearing a custom Schiaparelli couture gown paired with the iconic Taj Mahal diamond necklace once owned by Elizabeth Taylor. Valued at ₹74 crore, the historic jewel traces back to Mughal royalty, linking Indian heritage with Hollywood glamour in a striking red carpet moment.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Margot Robbie in Elizabeth Taylor's Taj Mahal Necklace | Image Courtesy: X/Elizabeth Taylor archives

Hollywood sensation Margot Robbie knows how to make headlines on a red carpet, and she did just that at the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights on January 28. The actress arrived in a custom Schiaparelli couture gown, serving Victorian romance with a modern edge. But while her dress was a showstopper, it was what rested around her neck that truly sent the internet into a frenzy.

Margot's Schiaparelli couture

Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Robbie's look was crafted from Schiaparelli's freshly unveiled Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection. The original runway version played with trompe-l’œil illusions in blue and black, but Robbie's custom ensemble leaned into period drama. The gown featured a laced, strapless bodice and a dramatic petal-style skirt that faded from deep onyx to scarlet red.

article-image

Taj Mahal necklace that broke the internet

If the gown set the mood, the jewellery made history. Robbie wore the legendary Taj Mahal diamond necklace, a heart-shaped diamond creation once owned by Elizabeth Taylor. As per media reports, the statement ornament was famously gifted to Taylor by Richard Burton on her 40th birthday, making it one of the most sentimental pieces in her iconic collection.

And if you're curious about his price tag – it is valued at approximately $8 million (around ₹74 crore), as reported by People.

article-image
Taj Mahal diamond necklace

Taj Mahal diamond necklace | Image Courtesy: Elizabeth Taylor archives

What's its Indian connection?

What gives the necklace its poetic name is its extraordinary link to India's Mughal history. The heart-shaped, table-cut diamond bears a Parsi inscription reading “Love is Everlasting”, alongside the name of Empress Nur Jahan, as reported by Natural Diamonds. Historians trace the gem back to Emperor Shah Jahan, who is believed to have passed it down through royal lineage, cementing its association with eternal love and the Taj Mahal itself.

article-image

Image Courtesy: Elizabeth Taylor archives

In the early 1970s, Cartier acquired the historic diamond and reimagined it into a modern masterpiece. The maison enhanced it with rubies, jade elements, and table-cut diamonds, eventually suspending it from a woven gold-and-ruby chain designed by Cartier's Alfred Durante. Tassels and adjustable details gave the antique gem a contemporary finish without erasing its past.

article-image

Media reports further suggest that the necklace was later gifted to Taylor and Burton during a stopover in New York, a moment Taylor reportedly met with wide-eyed wonder and instant affection.

