Melania Trump Rules Red Carpet As A Movie Star In Dolce & Gabbana Skirt Suit With Husband-US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at DC documentary screening | Image Courtesy: X (@realBruceSnyder)

Melania Trump isn't just walking red carpets anymore; she's premiering on them. The First Lady made a polished, headline-grabbing appearance alongside her husband, US President Donald Trump, as the two posed together at the red carpet premiere of her upcoming Amazon documentary. Held at Washington, D.C.'s newly renamed Trump–Kennedy Center on January 29, the evening marked Melania's official entry into the cinematic spotlight, and she dressed the part flawlessly.

Decoding Melania's D&G red carpet look

True to her signature style, Melania kept things classic, powerful and effortlessly chic. She donned a black Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit, proving once again that minimalism, when done right, can be just as dramatic as couture gowns.

The ensemble featured a single-breasted boiled wool jacket paired with a textured wool skirt, both in a deep nero black. A mid-waisted leather belt subtly cinched the waist, adding structure without overpowering the outfit.

She completed the look with black Christian Louboutin stilettos and diamond studs, staying loyal to sleek accessories that complemented rather than competed with the suit.

Melania's beauty look leaned into soft glamour, featuring a dewy, flawless base, gently blushed cheeks, understated eye makeup, and pink lips, while her hair was styled in soft, middle-parted waves, framing her face beautifully.

About 'Melania' Documentary

The documentary, titled Melania, is expected to offer an intimate look at her life, both in and out of the White House. While the makers have kept most details under wraps, the documentary is said to explore her years as First Lady, her relationship with public life, and moments away from political scrutiny.

The documentary is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 30, with advance bookings already open. However, early reports suggest a modest opening in the UK, where the film is set to release across more than 100 cinemas, according to The Guardian.