 Teyana Taylor Risks Again In Naked Dress With Schiaparelli's Pearl-Diamond Crown Inspired By The Louvre Heist In Paris
Teyana Taylor Risks Again In Naked Dress With Schiaparelli's Pearl-Diamond Crown Inspired By The Louvre Heist In Paris

Actor-singer Teyana Taylor recently turned heads at Paris Couture Week as she attended Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in a sheer black lace naked dress paired with a dramatic pearl-and-diamond crown inspired by the infamous Louvre heist. Styled with bold high jewellery, sharp tailoring and smokey glam, Taylor once again proved she owns couture's most daring moments.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Teyana Taylor at Schiaparelli's Paris Couture show | Image Courtesy: X (@RealSartoria)

Teyana Taylor doesn't attend Paris Couture Week; she commands it. Fresh off an Oscar nomination and days away from hosting Saturday Night Live, the actor-singer landed in Paris and reminded everyone why fashion's biggest risk-taker still holds the crown. At Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2026 couture show, Taylor delivered drama and unapologetic sensuality in one jaw-dropping look.

Check it out:

Decoding her sheer Parisian appearance

Taylor stepped out in a sheer black midi dress crafted from delicate floral lace, a daring naked silhouette worn confidently without a bra. Adding contrast, she layered the look with a sharply tailored, floor-length black tuxedo coat draped effortlessly over her shoulders.

The structured outerwear, adorned with Schiaparelli's signature gold buttons, was completed with see-through fishnet gloves.

article-image

Jewels that made headlines

The real showstopper, however, sat atop her head. Taylor wore an oversized pearl-and-diamond crown inspired by Empress Eugénie's iconic tiara, famously stolen from the Louvre during a heist last October. Designed by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry, the piece reimagines lost royal treasures through a surreal, modern lens.

Around her neck was an equally dramatic diamond bow adorned with long tassels, Roseberry's interpretation of Empress Eugénie’s historic bodice front. Taylor further accessorised with dangling crystal earrings and black satin platform heels with towering stilettos.

Her beauty look stayed true to her signature glam with a full-coverage base, sculpted cheeks, dramatic winged eyeliner and deep brown lips. Her sleek pixie cut framed the jewels perfectly, ensuring nothing distracted from the masterpiece.

