'You Are My Hero': Bhumi Pednekar Honours Her Mother In Red Assamese Look With Her Paratrooping & Republic Day Medals

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar celebrated Republic Day far away from the usual glamour this year. The actress spent the national holiday at the Assam Regimental Centre, surrounded by officers and Agniveers in training, and used the moment to honour the most influential woman in her life: her mother.

What made the day unforgettable wasn't just the location or the occasion, but Bhumi's thoughtful fashion choice. She stepped out in a look that fused Northeast Indian heritage with personal history, wearing her mother's hard-earned medals as part of her ensemble that turned style into storytelling.

Take a look:

Decoding Bhumi's Assamese look

For the special occasion, Bhumi slipped into a sleek black high-neck top layered with a tailored grey blazer featuring double collars, notch lapels and functional pockets. Adding a burst of tradition and colour, she paired it with a red silk Assamese wrap skirt, detailed with delicate handwoven golden motifs, an ode to Assam's rich textile legacy.

The most powerful detail, however, lay pinned to her blazer. Bhumi wore her mother's medals from her National Cadet Corps days, including honours from paratrooping and Republic Day Parade appearances. Speaking about the gesture in her Instagram post, Bhumi wrote, "There couldn't have been a better moment than this to wear my mother's medals she won during her time in the NCC. You are my hero."

She went on to explain why the setting felt especially meaningful. In the video, she shared, "Today is a very special day for me. My mother often spoke to me about her experiences during her NCC days, and today I am here at the Assam Regimental Centre. We witnessed a very beautiful programme organised for all the Agniveers, and I felt there couldn’t be a more apt place for me to wear all of her medals."

Bhumi also revealed the remarkable stories behind the honours. "This medal is from when she was doing paratrooping; she won a gold medal and was one of the first few women to do so. My mother actually jumped out of a plane, and she even flew one." She added that her mother had participated in the Republic Day Parade twice, at a time when opportunities for women in the armed forces were extremely limited.

Accessorising with intention, Bhumi wore a traditional black embroidered necklace with white, yellow and red detailing, layered with red bead chains. Completed with a pair of black pointed-toe heeled boots.

The actress rounded off her glam with matte, flawless makeup featuring a smooth base, winged eyeliner, heavily blushed cheeks, and nude lips, while her hair fell in soft, effortless waves.