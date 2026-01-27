Reasons Why David Beckham Is Super Proud Of His Wife Victoria, And It Has Nothing To Do With Their Son, Brooklyn | Instagram @davidbeckham

David Beckham recently made a powerful public statement of support for his wife, Victoria Beckham, as the couple stepped out together at Paris Fashion Week amid ongoing family tensions. The appearance marked their first joint public outing after their son Brooklyn Beckham’s shocking allegations against them surfaced on social media last week.

David and Victoria were spotted at Paris’s Ministry of Culture on January 26, turning heads in coordinated black outfits. While David, 50, looked sharp in a classic suit and tie, Victoria, 51, exuded elegance in a sleek black turtleneck dress featuring a thigh-high slit, paired with statement heels.

TAKE A LOOK:

The couple was joined by their other children, daughter Harper, 14, and sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, along with Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull and Cruz’s partner Jackie Apostel. Notably absent was Brooklyn, 26, whose recent Instagram posts alleging issues within the family have sparked widespread speculation and debate online.

The Beckham family was in Paris to celebrate a major milestone for Victoria Beckham as the former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer was honoured by the French government with the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters), one of France’s highest recognitions for contributions to arts and culture.

Taking to Instagram, David Beckham expressed his admiration and pride in an emotional caption. “We are so proud of you and all that you have achieved @victoriabeckham. Being named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture… nobody deserves it more than you. We love you,” he wrote, earning praise from fans worldwide.

While the family has not publicly addressed Brooklyn’s allegations yet, David’s words made it clear that his pride in Victoria stems from her achievements.