 'She Danced Very Inappropriately...': Brooklyn Beckham Drops Bombshell Allegations Against David & Victoria Beckham, Sparks Explosive Family Feud
Brooklyn Beckham has accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of controlling his life and damaging his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham. In a social media statement, the 26-year-old denied claims that Nicola controls him, saying instead that his parents undermined their relationship for years, including before their April 2022 wedding.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
Image: X

Brooklyn Beckham has publicly accused his parents, football legend David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, of exerting controlling behavior throughout his life and harming his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In a detailed statement shared on social media, the 26-year-old said he has felt controlled by his parents “for most of my life” and denied narratives that his wife controls him. Instead, Brooklyn claimed his parents repeatedly undermined his relationship with Nicola, even before their April 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn described several tense moments, including allegations that Victoria backed out of designing Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute, leaving the couple to find an alternative on short notice. He also alleged that his mother “hijacked” what was meant to be his first dance with his wife, an incident he called “uncomfortable and humiliating.”

In his posts, Beckham said his parents pressured him to sign away rights to his own name in the weeks before the wedding, a move he refused, which he claims impacted his personal earnings and family relationship. He added that attempts by his family to shape media narratives about them have taken a personal toll, leading to years of anxiety.

Brooklyn said that distancing himself from his family has brought him peace and relief, and stated he does not want to reconcile with his parents. He expressed a desire for a private, peaceful life with his wife and future family, free from press manipulation and public image focus.

