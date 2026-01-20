MP News: Indian Cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson & Others Spotted Enjoying Jungle Safari At Pench Tiger Reserve-- VIDEO

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cricketers visited the famous Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Visitors were surprised and excited to see popular cricket stars in such a natural setting and were seen clicking photos and taking selfies with them.

The players enjoyed a tiger safari at Pench and spent time exploring the forest. Pictures shared on social media after the safari showed several stars of the Indian men’s cricket team relaxing and enjoying nature.

Team India players took a refreshing break with a wildlife safari at Pench Tiger Reserve. Captain Suryakumar Yadav was joined by Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Ravi Bishnoi during the outing.#cricket #teamindia pic.twitter.com/fZji8QWhI6 — Khel Cricket (@Khelnowcricket) January 20, 2026

Among those spotted were India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, batter Rinku Singh, and spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

The cricketers moved through different parts of the reserve in open safari vehicles. They were seen enjoying the calm environment, fresh air, and natural beauty of the forest.

Cricketers Surya, Bishnoi, Rinku, Sanju, Ishan enjoy Safari in Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/tBhzqNpiIJ — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) January 19, 2026

The visit came ahead of an important international cricket assignment. The Indian team is preparing for an upcoming T20 series against New Zealand. This was a short break for the players to relax and refresh themselves before the matches begin.

Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson Enjoy Jungle Safari at Pench Ahead of New Zealand T20 Series.#SuryakumarYadav #SanjuSamson #OneIndia pic.twitter.com/N9ySmWxuE3 — Oneindia News (@Oneindia) January 20, 2026

Forest officials also stated that visits by well-known personalities help promote wildlife tourism and encourage people to learn more about forest conservation.

After completing the safari, the cricketers thanked the forest staff for the arrangements and hospitality.

About Pench Tiger Reserve

One of the most popular wildlife destination, Pench Tiger Reserve is spread across parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The reserve is known for its dense forests and rich wildlife, including tigers, leopards, deer and many bird species. Thousands of tourists visit Pench every year to enjoy jungle safaris and experience nature.

Forest officials ensured all safety measures during the safari, making the visit smooth and enjoyable for both the players and tourists. As, the arrival of cricketers became a special moment for the officials at the reserve plus the visitors.