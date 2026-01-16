 MP News: Tiger Found Dead At Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve; Electrocution Suspected
HomeBhopalMP News: Tiger Found Dead At Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve; Electrocution Suspected

MP News: Tiger Found Dead At Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve; Electrocution Suspected

A tiger was found dead in the Damokar range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Friday, with officials suspecting electrocution from illegal electric fencing laid to protect crops. The body was recovered from a field near a buffer area, and a post-mortem is scheduled. Forest officials have launched a probe amid rising electrocution deaths.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Tiger Found Dead At Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve; Electrocution Suspected | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger was found dead in Damokar range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Friday. Sources said it likely died due to electrocution. Its post-mortem is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director Anupam Sahay said the tiger’s body was found in a field in Khervahar, Putpura village, near the Damokar buffer area.

Sources said that villagers may have installed electric fencing to protect crops from wild boars and other herbivores, trapping the tiger accidentally.

Senior forest officers rushed to the spot and recovered tiger’s body. A dog squad has been deployed to trace those responsible.

Minister present at reserve

The tiger death in Damokar buffer range occurred while Tribal Welfare Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah was visiting Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to attend the AnubhutiProgramme.

article-image

Rising cases

Deaths due to electrocution are taking place repeatedly across the state. A few days ago, a tiger in East Mandla also died from electric current, and some villagers were apprehended.

Concerned over such incidents, Head of Forest Force VN Ambade had written to all field officers, including those of tiger reserves, directing them to conduct operations to protect tigers and other wildlife from electric traps and snares laid by poachers.

