 MP News: Tiger Found Dead In East Mandla Was Electrocuted
A tiger found dead in the forests of East Mandla died due to electrocution, the post-mortem report confirmed. Officials suspect the animal came in contact with illegal electric fencing and was later dumped in the jungle. The Special Tiger Force is probing the case and questioning villagers, though no arrests have been made so far.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
MP News: Tiger Found Dead In East Mandla Was Electrocuted | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tiger which was recently found dead in the jungles of East Mandla had died due to electrocution. The post mortem examination report confirmed the death due to electrocution. The Special Tiger Force is assisting the forest team in solving the case and some suspects have been rounded up for interrogation.

A local forest officer of East Mandla told the Free Press that a blood trail of 40 to 50 metres was detected, hence it was suspected that the tiger was electrocuted at some other place and its carcass was thrown in the jungle. They said probably farmers put electric fencing around their fields and the tiger died after coming into its contact.

“For the past three days, the Special Tiger Force has been here to assist the probe,” said a forest officer on condition of anonymity.

Some villagers have been rounded up and their interrogation is underway. So far, no arrest has been made in the case.

To recall, a few days back a tiger was found dead in the jungles of East Mandla, with a wound on its stomach.

Head of Forest Force (HoFF) VN Ambade had expressed his displeasure over the death of tigers and other wild animals due to electric and snare traps.

It may be noted that 39 tigers, 322 wild boars, 118 blue bulls, 101 leopards, 82 cheetal and 50 sambhar have died of electric current or due to snare traps in the state from 2014 till 2025. Most of these incidents took place in the winter season.

Seeing this, Ambade had directed all field officers to conduct Operation Wild Trap II so that wild animals could be protected.

