MP News: Tiger Falls Into Bandhavgarh Well While Chasing A Boar, Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A full-grown tiger died after falling into a well in Dhamokar range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Thursday evening. Its carcass was recovered on Friday morning. Authorities believe the tiger may have fallen while hunting a wild animal. Sources said the well is located in a revenue area near compartment number PF 171.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that the well had no boundary around it. The tiger appears to have fallen while chasing a wild boar.

Forest officials said an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday to ascertain the tiger’s sex. They said there are no signs of poaching and the death seems to be natural.

Notably, an eight-month-old female tiger cub was recently found dead in Bandhavgarh after escaping from an enclosure.

Decomposed body of tiger found in East Mandla

In another case a highly decomposed body of a tiger was found in the jungles of the Anjania forest circle in East Mandla on Friday evening. Forest officials seized the carcass and said a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday.

“There is a wound on the stomach. The carcass appears to be three to four days old and had developed maggots,” a forest official said, adding that all vital organs of the tiger were found intact.

The post-mortem report is expected to ascertain the cause of the big cat’s death.