MP News: EOW Files 172 FIRs, Nabs 29 In Corruption Cases In 2025 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered 172 FIRs and trapped 29 officials in connection with financial irregularities and corruption cases during 2025.

During the year, the agency took action in a Rs 143-crore GST - Input Tax Credit (ITC) scam and also booked Sahara Group officials for alleged irregularities in the sale of the group’s land in multiple cities of Madhya Pradesh.

In July 2025, the agency busted an inter-state GST-ITC racket involving nine operational firms and four fake companies, Besides Madhya Pradesh, the scam extended to neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Earlier, the police had arrested the kingpin, Vinod Sahay, and unearthed fake invoices worth Rs 512 crore.

In November, the EOW conducted searches at the residence and office of a director of DG Minerals and Maa Cementech Private Limited in connection with a Rs 35.75 crore fraud case. For the first time, the EOW sleuths during the searches seized 44 live cartridges along with documents and other evidence.

Sahara Group officials were booked on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy for alleged gross undervaluation and fraudulent sale of properties. According to the EOW, land worth around Rs 1,000 crore in cities including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Katni was sold for just Rs 120 crore. Acting on Supreme Court directions, the agency summoned top Sahara officials for questioning in the case.

EOW action tally

2023

FIR-67, Trap-3, cases related to dis-appropriate assets case -3, complaints registered-348, complaints resolved- 208.

2024

FIR-50, Trap-3, DA Case-1, complaints registered-340, complaints resolved-212.

2025

FIRs-172, trap-29, DA Case-11, complaints registered-873 and complaints resolved-423.

Upendra Jain DG, EOW said, "The agency is working day and night and taking actions against the people involved in economic offences. Information is being collected, scrutinized and action is taken accordingly."